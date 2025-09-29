SurveySparrow Inc.: SparrowGenie Releases AI-Powered RFP Generator: Draft Purchase RFPs 50% Faster

Too many teams waste hours drafting RFPs from scratch. SparrowGenie fixes that with a fast, free, AI-powered generator.

CALIFORNIA CITY, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Need an RFP fast? SparrowGenie just dropped a free tool that writes them for you. No signup, no credit card, no catch.

SparrowGenie Logo

Logo SparrowGenie

The RFP Generator is live at sparrowgenie.com/rfp-generator and does exactly what it says: creates professional Request for Proposal documents using AI. Download as Word files. Edit however you want. Done.

Two Ways to Build

Rushed? Start with Genie (takes less than 2 minutes). Answer a few questions, get your RFP.

Need something detailed? Build step by step (takes around 8 minutes). The AI walks you through discovery questions, building a comprehensive RFP with all the right sections. Still faster than starting from scratch.

Both modes spit out clean .docx files ready for your logo and final tweaks.

Who's Using It

Early users include:

Procurement teams drafting RFPs for software purchases

IT departments evaluating new vendors and platforms

Operations managers sourcing enterprise solutions

Finance teams running vendor selection processes

"We needed professional RFPs but didn't have time to write them from scratch," shared a solutions consultant who tested the tool. "This changed our whole approach to vendor outreach."

Why SparrowGenie Built This

The tool runs on the same AI engine that powers SparrowGenie's full platform-the one that handles proposal generation, sales assistance, and RFP response automation for enterprise teams. But while their main platform serves companies managing hundreds of deals, this tool serves anyone who needs one good RFP right now.

It's part of a bigger pattern at SparrowGenie. The company, backed by SurveySparrow's infrastructure (6,000+ customers across 148 countries), keeps releasing practical tools that showcase their AI capabilities.

The Technical Bits

The output includes standard sections like project scope, evaluation criteria, submission guidelines, and timeline-all written in clear business language. This first draft cuts RFP creation time by more than 50%, giving teams a solid foundation they can edit and customize to make it fully ready.

What's Next

RFP Generator joins SparrowGenie's Sales Prompt Generator as another free tool for revenue teams. The company hints at more releases coming, each designed to solve specific pain points in the sales cycle.

For now, revenue teams can start using the tool immediately at sparrowgenie.com/rfp-generator . No waitlist. No beta access needed. Just open your browser and start building.

About SparrowGenie

SparrowGenie, the AI-powered revenue execution platform backed by SurveySparrow (serving 6,000+ paying customers across 148 countries), enables sales teams to automate administrative tasks while focusing on relationship-building and strategic selling. The platform combines secure document lifecycle management, AI-enhanced content generation, and cross-team collaboration in one unified solution. Backed by SurveySparrow's proven enterprise infrastructure and global customer base, SparrowGenie represents the future of AI-augmented sales.

SOURCE: SurveySparrow Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sparrowgenie-releases-ai-powered-rfp-generator-draft-purchase-rfp-1075290