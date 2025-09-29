Siegfried AG
DINAMIQS, a Siegfried company (SIX: SFZN), today inaugurated its state-of-the-art cGMP manufacturing facility for viral vectors - the first of its kind in Switzerland. The new facility enables end-to-end manufacturing of viral vector gene therapies, from molecule design to aseptic drug product filling. As part of this facility, new lab space has already been operational since Q3 2024. With this milestone, Siegfried strengthens its footprint in the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy market. To mark the inauguration, DINAMIQS also announced a strategic collaboration with SEAL Therapeutics to support the development and manufacturing of a gene therapy for a severe muscular dystrophy.
Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer Siegfried: "Since acquiring the startup in 2023, Siegfried's ambition has been to bring DINAMIQS' capabilities to commercial scale and establish it as a leading CDMO in the cell and gene therapy space. With the opening of the new manufacturing facility and growing customer demand, we are well on track to achieving this goal."
Located in the Bio-Technopark in Zurich, DINAMIQS' new 2,500m² cGMP facility brings R&D, clinical and commercial viral vector manufacturing under one roof, with production capacity up to 1,000L scale. Featuring a modular, segregated design and state-of-the-art closed, single-use technologies, it ensures strict containment, fast turnaround times, and full GMP compliance.
Martin Kessler, Chief Executive Officer DINAMIQS: "One of the biggest challenges that cell and gene therapy developers face today is scalability in process development and manufacturing. With the design of our facilities in Zurich, we enable our customers to get everything they need from one partner and one location. We offer lead optimization, R&D production and now also clinical and commercial supply - saving customers time and money when bringing their therapies to patients."
In connection with the facility inauguration, DINAMIQS and SEAL Therapeutics announced the intention to enter a strategic collaboration. SEAL Therapeutics, a spin-off from the Biozentrum of the University of Basel, is developing an innovative gene therapy designed to address the functional defects that cause LAMA2 related muscular dystrophy, a severe childhood-onset disease characterized by progressive muscle loss and with no current treatment option. The research team led by Professor Dr. Markus Rüegg, Dr. Judith Reinhard and Dr. Thomas Meier will be supported by DINAMIQS experts to scale up production of their innovative gene therapy, enabling the transition from laboratory research toward potential patient treatment.
Markus Rüegg, Chief Executive Officer of SEAL Therapeutics: "To advance our viral vector-based gene therapy toward clinical application, we chose DINAMIQS for their specific expertise with the vector we require, their large-scale production capabilities, and their collaborative approach as a trusted Swiss-based partner."
About Siegfried
Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.
About DINAMIQS
