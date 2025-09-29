SINGAPORE, Sept 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The future arrived today in Singapore as the World Quantum Summit 2025 (WQS) - themed "Quantum Unboxed: Extending the Reach of AI" - concluded at the Sheraton Towers Singapore with a full house attendance filling the ballroom to capacity. The overwhelming turnoutunderscored the growing global appetite for practical quantum solutions that extend the power of artificial intelligence and accelerate its real-world impact.This year's summit was not a standalone event but the culmination of a three-day intensive journey into the future of computing and intelligence. On 23-24 September, participants took part in a sold-out Executive Workshop on Quantum and AI, which built foundational understanding of quantum principles, emerging architectures, and integration strategies. The final day brought it all together, showcasing how those concepts are now being deployed in industry - from real-world applications to large-scale investment strategies.Unlike traditional conferences focused solely on research or theory, WQS 2025 brought together the entire ecosystem driving quantum innovation forward. The summit featured practitioners representing different quantum approaches, policy makers, venture investors, academics, corporates, researchers, and ecosystem partners - all converging under one roof to chart the path from lab breakthroughs to industry-scale adoption. On the exhibition floor, leading players such as ST Engineering, QBoson, and TM Research & Development showcased quantum - enhanced solutions in optimisation, secure computing, and AI acceleration. Meanwhile, Gold Capital Network Partners - IMGT and IWC Management - hosted curated sessions connecting founders and investors to accelerate funding into quantum ventures poised for growth.A key highlight was the line-up of 19 world-class speakers, each offering cutting-edge insights into how quantum is transforming the AI landscape. Among them were Assoc. Prof. Mile Gu, Deputy Director of the Nanyang Quantum Hub at Nanyang Technological University; Jeremy Woo, Senior Technical Advisor at D-Wave System; Deepak Waghmare, CTO (APJC) of Dell Technologies; Ujjwal Kumar, Principal Architect, Office of the CTO at Microsoft Asia; Dr. Simon See, Senior Director and Global Head of the NVIDIA AI Technology Center; Bruno Aznar Martinez, R&D Software Developer at Keysight Technologies; Raghunath Koduvayur, CEO of RAQS Quantum; Gao Qi, Algorithm Director at QBoson; Ken Chew, CEO and Partner of IWC Management; and Tony Gu, General Partner at NGC Ventures. They were joined by Ong Yongcheng of Insignia Ventures, Dr. Amelia Tan of ST Engineering, Eric Lee of Deloitte Southeast Asia, Atsushi Sugiura of Oxford Quantum Circuits, Hidetoshi Matsumura of Fujitsu Limited, Ray Han of SAP, Duleesha Kulasooriya of Deloitte, Manisha Sharma Kohli of Google, and Simon Lawrie of AWS.Throughout the summit, a clear narrative emerged: quantum computing has moved beyond theory into strategic deployment, offering a powerful multiplier for AI. Industry leaders showcased case studies where quantum-enhanced AI is already delivering breakthrough results from accelerating molecular simulations and optimising financial portfolios to solving supply chainchallenges previously considered intractable. Discussions highlighted how enterprises are integrating quantum capabilities directly into their AI workflows, achieving dramatic improvements in processing power, speed, efficiency, and cost-to-insight.The summit also reflected the shifting investment landscape. As quantum technologies mature, institutional and venture capital investors are moving rapidly to back companies with commercially viable products and near-term revenue potential. "Quantum is no longer the future it's today's most powerful strategic edge and already seeing some real applications," said Ken Chew, CEO of IWC Management. "The confluence of quantum and AI and their cross-synergies are powerful and those who integrate it into their AI stack early will potentially define the competitive landscape of the next decade."By the close of the event, one message was clear: quantum will not replace AI - it will supercharge it. With practitioners, investors, policymakers, and researchers now aligned on the urgency of adoption, the era of practical quantum applications is no longer a distant vision - it is here, and it is redefining howindustries think about computation, intelligence, and innovation.The World Quantum Summit has firmly established itself as Asia's premier platform for quantum commercialisation, bridging science, industry, and capital to accelerate real-world adoption. With its unique focus on applications over abstraction and its ability to convene the full quantum ecosystem, WQS is not just a conference - it is a catalyst for the next wave of technological transformation.Media Contact:Eric KhooConference Director, TPGI Pte Ltderic.khoo@pinnaclegroup.global+65 8383 2480Source: Pinnacle Group InternationalCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.