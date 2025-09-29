Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Das Paradox-Becken hat sich bewiesen - und American Critical sitzt direkt auf dem nächsten Milliardenfund
WKN: 866933 | ISIN: JP3343200006 | Ticker-Symbol: SJ8
Tradegate
25.09.25 | 16:48
40,800 Euro
+2,51 % +1,000
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 07:00 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Applibot, Inc.: Collect Iconic Character Merch on Your Phone! New App "Hello Kitty Merch Match" Officially Launches in 144 Countries and Regions Today

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applibot, Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; President: Koki Ukita), a consolidated subsidiary of CyberAgent Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; President: Susumu Fujita), announced the official global launch of "Hello Kitty Merch Match" today, Monday, September 29, 2025. The game is now available in 144 countries and regions worldwide.

Hello Kitty Merch Match_release

Hello Kitty Merch Match is a 3D puzzle game, offering simple, accessible gameplay where players find and tap on three matching Sanrio character merchandise items to clear the stages. The game features over 1,000 different Sanrio character items that players of all ages can enjoy collecting while exploring an extensive virtual collection that includes everything from nostalgic collectibles to the latest releases.

Game Images

© '25 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPR. NO. G660083

Hello Kitty Merch Match Overview

  • Title: Hello Kitty Merch Match
  • Genre: 3D Match Puzzle Game
  • Release Date: September 29, 2025
  • Price: Free to play (In-app purchases available)
  • Supported OS: iOS/Android (Availability may vary by device model)
  • Developer and Operator: Applibot, Inc.
  • Copyright: © '25 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPR. NO. G650141 © Applibot, Inc.

Official Links
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6740388983
Google Play:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.applibot.HelloKittyMerchMatch
Official Website: https://hellokittymerchmatch.com/en
Official X (Formerly Twitter): https://x.com/HKMerchMatch
Concept Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hUDcSbWQ9k

About Hello Kitty Merch Match

"Hello Kitty Merch Match" is a 3D puzzle game featuring over 1,000 pieces of Sanrio character merchandise. With simple rules-just tap three matching items to clear them from the board-the game offers an easy, enjoyable experience for all ages. Players can collect everything from nostalgic merch to the latest goods, appealing to a wide audience across generations. The game officially launched in 144 countries and regions on September 29, 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783571/gift_release_1648_928_EN_CA.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783572/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/collect-iconic-character-merch-on-your-phone-new-app-hello-kitty-merch-match-officially-launches-in-144-countries-and-regions-today-302569194.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
