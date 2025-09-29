Applibot, Inc.: Collect Iconic Character Merch on Your Phone! New App "Hello Kitty Merch Match" Officially Launches in 144 Countries and Regions Today

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applibot, Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; President: Koki Ukita), a consolidated subsidiary of CyberAgent Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; President: Susumu Fujita), announced the official global launch of "Hello Kitty Merch Match" today, Monday, September 29, 2025. The game is now available in 144 countries and regions worldwide.

Hello Kitty Merch Match is a 3D puzzle game, offering simple, accessible gameplay where players find and tap on three matching Sanrio character merchandise items to clear the stages. The game features over 1,000 different Sanrio character items that players of all ages can enjoy collecting while exploring an extensive virtual collection that includes everything from nostalgic collectibles to the latest releases.

© '25 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPR. NO. G660083

Hello Kitty Merch Match Overview

Title: Hello Kitty Merch Match

Genre: 3D Match Puzzle Game

Release Date: September 29, 2025

Price: Free to play (In-app purchases available)

Supported OS: iOS/Android (Availability may vary by device model)

Developer and Operator: Applibot, Inc.

Copyright: © '25 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPR. NO. G650141 © Applibot, Inc.

Official Links

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6740388983

Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.applibot.HelloKittyMerchMatch

Official Website: https://hellokittymerchmatch.com/en

Official X (Formerly Twitter): https://x.com/HKMerchMatch

Concept Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hUDcSbWQ9k

About Hello Kitty Merch Match

"Hello Kitty Merch Match" is a 3D puzzle game featuring over 1,000 pieces of Sanrio character merchandise. With simple rules-just tap three matching items to clear them from the board-the game offers an easy, enjoyable experience for all ages. Players can collect everything from nostalgic merch to the latest goods, appealing to a wide audience across generations. The game officially launched in 144 countries and regions on September 29, 2025.

