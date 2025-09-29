Europe's leading embedded finance platform consolidates all SEPA instant payments onto ACI's industry-leading, cloud-native payments platform

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, today announced that Solaris SE, Europe's leading embedded finance platform, has selected ACI Connetic to consolidate all SEPA instant payments onto ACI Connetic, ACI's leading-edge technology, cloud-native payments platform.

ACI Connetic is the industry's only unified solution that seamlessly integrates account-to-account (A2A) payments, card processing, and AI-powered fraud prevention within a single, modular cloud-native architecture. This enables financial institutions to simplify operations, accelerate innovation, and meet evolving regulatory requirements with greater agility and cost-efficiency.

Solaris SE is a German technology company with a full banking license, empowering European businesses to embed fully compliant digital banking services directly into their products. Migrating its instant payments infrastructure to ACI Connetic enables Solaris to increase the agility and performance of the banking services it offers.

"Migrating our instant payments capabilities to ACI Connetic marks a key milestone in Solaris's digital transformation and growth journey," said Carsten Höltkemeyer, CEO of Solaris SE. "It future proofs our payments infrastructure, accelerates service innovation, and enhances the value we deliver to partners and their customers across Europe."

"ACI Connetic represents a significant step-change in our commitment to supporting financial institutions as they navigate the complexities of the global payments landscape," said Tom Warsop, CEO and president of ACI Worldwide. "In an environment of increasing payments complexity and regulatory demands, ACI Connetic delivers the agility, resilience, and innovation required to drive digital transformations, sustainable growth and long-term success."

This first step of a wide-ranging payments modernization project will provide new payment offerings in other markets and enhance Solaris' ability to navigate the complex regulatory and technological landscape of digital banking. The platform will support Solaris in rapidly onboarding new Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) clients and unlocking new revenue streams all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.

"The partnership between ACI Worldwide and Solaris underscores both companies' commitment to driving the future of embedded finance and digital payments in Europe," said Richard Albery, head of commercial, Europe, ACI Worldwide. "By leveraging ACI Connetic, Solaris is positioned to lead the next wave of banking innovation, delivering seamless, secure, and scalable financial services to its growing ecosystem of partners."

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

About Solaris

Solaris SE is Europe's leading embedded finance platform. Solaris' full German banking license and proprietary modular B2B tech stack empowers its partners from SMEs to large multinational non-financial companies to offer compliant, customer-centric banking services. Providing seamless experiences to customers across all industries. Founded in 2015, Solaris pioneered the Banking-as-a-Service market with an unparalleled combination of tech and banking.

