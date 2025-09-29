Gemtek Technology Co. Ltd; NewPhotonics Ltd: Gemtek Announces OMDN-107 800Gbps LPO Next Gen Transceiver

Company adopts NewPhotonics LPO+ transmitter-on-chip developed for 1.6T and 800G applications

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemtek Technology Company Ltd, a global leader in advanced networking solutions, today announced the OMDN-107 800Gbps DR Linear Pluggable Optics (LPO) transceiver. The new OSFP module features the NewPhotonics NPG10202 LPO+ transmitter-on-chip (TOC) with integrated lasers, modulators, and optical signal processing (OSP). Gemtek OMDN-107 800G LPO transceiver offers high-speed optical connectivity for modern AI and cloud data centers.

The transceiver module features integrated optical equalization and enhanced link performance in a compact, power-optimized architecture enabling breakthrough efficiency, performance, and cost-effective scale-out interconnect for hyperscaler and data center AI factories.

As part of its long-term roadmap, Gemtek has increased its strategic investment in research and development as well as automated manufacturing of high-speed fiber transceiver products. The company is also expanding its fiber transceiver portfolio to serve both AI data centers and telecom transport networks, addressing the industry's growing demand for scalable, flexible, and sustainable optical solutions.

"As hyperscalers demand faster, more efficient connectivity, our 800G LPO transceiver extends Gemtek's leadership in pluggable solutions for AI and data center networks," said James Lee, President, Gemtek. "With our high-volume automated manufacturing facilities, Gemtek is uniquely positioned to deliver reliable, cost-optimized transceivers at scale that will bridge the global supply gap as AI/ML-driven demand accelerates. Partnering with NewPhotonics allows us to bring to market the most advanced LPO solution available today, ensuring we meet both immediate customer needs and the industry's long-term shift to silicon photonics."

Leveraging the highly integrated NPG10202 LPO+ silicon photonics PIC, the transceiver will deliver industry-leading power efficiency, minimized latency, and robust performance under real-world network traffic conditions.

"Our collaboration with Gemtek is strong validation that the ecosystem recognizes LPO+ for today's 800G and the step up to 1.6T LPO optical connectivity," said Doron Tal, SVP & GM of Optical Connectivity at NewPhotonics. "Working with global leaders like Gemtek accelerates adoption of our LPO+ chips, which bring optical signal processing directly onto the photonic IC and redefines how data centers will scale interconnect for AI."

About Gemtek Technology

Founded over three decades ago, Gemtek Technology is a global leader in wireless communications, broadband access, and IoT solutions. Renowned for its innovation and quality, Gemtek partners with leading telecom operators and global brands to shape the future of connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.gemteks.com/.

About NewPhotonics

NewPhotonics is a fabless semiconductor company based in Tel Aviv, Israel that designs and supplies innovative photonic integrated circuit (PIC) solutions with advanced optical signal processing for scale-out and scale-up data center interconnect. Founded in 2020, NewPhotonics is privately held and funded. For more information, visit www.newphotonics.com.?

