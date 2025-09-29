London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Whimsy Games, an international game development and art outsourcing studio, is celebrating its seventh anniversary by announcing new service expansions and milestones in global partnerships. In just seven years, the team has grown from a handful of dreamers into one of the TOP game development studios recognized worldwide for game development outsourcing and co-development services.

Anniversary Milestones

Service Expansion: Whimsy Games is scaling its full-cycle development and art production capabilities, enhancing AI-powered workflows and investing in procedural tools to accelerate production efficiency.

Global Project Delivery: The studio has delivered over 85 projects for publishers and studios across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, Gulf countries, and the Asia-Pacific region (proof required).

Industry Recognition: Whimsy Games has been featured in international rankings, including TopDevelopers, Clutch, and GoodFirms, consistently recognized among top game development companies (proof required).

Looking Ahead

The anniversary marks not only a reflection on past growth but also a commitment to future innovation. Whimsy Games will continue to expand its co-development and outsourcing models, supporting partners with flexible collaboration structures such as dedicated teams, outstaffing and full production pipelines.

Leadership Statement

"Seven years ago, Whimsy Games started with a vision to bring creativity and technology together. Today, we are proud to be recognized among the top players in game development outsourcing. This milestone is both a celebration and a launchpad for the next stage of our growth," said Denys Kliuch, CEO of Whimsy Games.

About Whimsy Games

Founded in 2018, Whimsy Games is an international game development studio specializing in game art production and full-cycle development across platforms. The company offers flexible collaboration models, including co-development, dedicated teams, outstaffing, and outsourcing, ensuring scalability and efficiency for projects of any size. Combining creativity, technology and industry expertise, Whimsy Games delivers high-quality solutions to global clients.

