Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00am today 29 September 2025.
Richmond Hill Resources Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: SHNJ
ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2204638 29-Sep-2025
© 2025 EQS Group