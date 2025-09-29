Anzeige
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
Julius Meinl is serving coffee with a surprise for International Coffee Day

VIENNA, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This International Coffee Day, premium Vienna-based roaster Julius Meinl invites coffee lovers to pause, connect, and celebrate the joy found in every cup. On 1st October 2025, customers visiting participating cafés and outlets serving Julius Meinl will receive a Scratch & Win card with their coffee purchase - offering the chance to win another coffee for free, on the spot.*

Celebrate International Coffee Day with Julius Meinl

A moment worth savouring:

For Julius Meinl, coffee is more than a drink. It's a ritual, a pause, a moment to savour. Whether it's a quiet me-moment, a warm we-moment, or a well-deserved pause in your busy day, a cup of coffee brings joy to the everyday.

"There's something uniquely nostalgic and joyful about scratch cards. That moment of anticipation, the hope, the tiny thrill… it's a small gesture that brings a smile, and perfectly captures the spirit of Julius Meinl."
- Christina Meinl, 5th generation family member

Join the Celebration

Visit a café serving Julius Meinl coffee near you this 1st October and experience the joy of coffee, connection, and a little added excitement. Whether you're treating yourself or catching up with loved ones, we'll be ready to serve happiness in every cup. Bring your friends, sip something special, and see who's lucky enough to win.

Let's raise a cup to meaningful moments. Happy International Coffee Day!

Full terms and conditions, as well as participating locations can be found here.

* Available while stocks last at participating locations.

Note to Editors

About Julius Meinl: Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family trademark for five generations. With more than 160 years of experience in sourcing, blending and roasting, Julius Meinl coffees and teas are sold in over 50,000 hotels, coffee houses and restaurants in 70 countries, as well as a growing number of retail outlets.

Julius Meinl | International Coffee Day 2025

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782377/Julius_Meinl.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388574/Julius_Meinl_Logo.jpg

Julius Meinl Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/julius-meinl-is-serving-coffee-with-a-surprise-for-international-coffee-day-302567439.html

