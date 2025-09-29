Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
inFlow Inventory: Introducing inFlow Stockroom: The fastest way to scan stock in or out

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- inFlow Inventory, a leader in inventory management software, has released inFlow Stockroom: a barcode inventory app to help busy teams scan out supplies quickly and easily.

Grab, scan, and go - track inventory easily with the inFlow Stockroom app. (CNW Group/inFlow Inventory)

Just grab, scan, and go - inFlow Stockroom is simple to set up, quick to use, and requires minimal training. To get started, inventory managers simply import product information and set up Stockroom devices-running iOS or Android-in each storage area.

Employees can then sign stock out themselves in just three steps:
1. Open the inFlow Stockroom app
2. Select their name from a list
3. Scan a product's barcode as they take it out

Always know exactly what's in stock - Inventory managers are often playing catch up on inventory levels, needing to reconcile what's on record with what is actually in stock. inFlow Stockroom provides an easy solution for updating inventory levels in real time. When an employee scans out a product, Stockroom automatically records:

  • What was taken out
  • Who took it out
  • When and where it was scanned

In addition to viewing stock levels, inventory managers can also opt in to low-stock notifications for each storage location, so they can reorder products ahead of time. Stockroom also makes it easy to add or update barcodes, with a built-in barcode generator and barcode label designer. inFlow Stockroom strikes the right balance between giving inventory managers detailed stock information and enabling employees to quickly grab the products they need.

"We want to build software that genuinely improves people's lives; offering products that are easy and intuitive, but have a lot of powerful features." - Louis Leung, CEO & co-founder of inFlow Inventory.

Stockroom is available as a standalone product, as well as an add-on for existing inFlow Inventory and inFlow Manufacturing customers. To learn more, visit the inFlow Stockroom product page.

About inFlow Inventory - inFlow Inventory is a long-time player in the inventory management space, with its first products dating back to 2007. With a focus on simplifying complex processes, inFlow helps small and mid-size businesses to manage inventory quickly and easily.

inFlow Stockroom Logo (CNW Group/inFlow Inventory)

For more information, please contact: info@inflowinventory.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783638/inFlow_Inventory_Introducing_inFlow_Stockroom__The_fastest_way_t.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783639/inFlow_Inventory_Introducing_inFlow_Stockroom__The_fastest_way_t.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-inflow-stockroom-the-fastest-way-to-scan-stock-in-or-out-302568836.html

