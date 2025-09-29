Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Merck KGaA Selects Broadridge to Transform Treasury Operations with Real-Time Account Visibility

Global science and technology company joins Swift pilot programme, leveraging Broadridge's API orchestration capabilities for on-demand account visibility across 400+ accounts

NEW YORK, LONDON, and FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Merck has selected Broadridge to implement Swift's new Instant Cash Reporting service through its Swift Service Bureau (SSB) and SCORE+ services. The comprehensive solution enables Merck to transform treasury operations with real-time, on-demand access to balance and transaction information of more than 400 accounts globally.

Broadridge's Swift Service Bureau is extensively proven to deliver fast-track access to the Swift network for the full range of financial messaging including payments, securities, derivatives and corporate actions, consistently delivering highly efficient financial transaction throughput, connectivity and proactive workflow control.

As part of Swift's Corporate Evolution initiative, Instant Cash Reporting marks a significant advancement from traditional next-day reporting. Developed through the Swift Corporate Working Group, where Broadridge serves as a key provider representative, this innovation builds on Broadridge's longstanding commitment to optimizing operations across the financial ecosystem - including its pioneering ISO 20022 migration services for corporates launched in 2007.

"Broadridge has been instrumental in addressing a fundamental challenge in our corporate treasury - the complexity and cost of implementing proprietary APIs across multiple banks," said Johann Lee, Principal Expert at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "Its SCORE+ platform and Swift Service Bureau will provide a single, standardized channel for real-time account data from our banking partners, which will enhance cash management and improve our payment processing experience."

Following the successful roll-out of payment tracking for inbound and outbound corporate payments, Instant Cash Reporting represents the second major capability delivered through Swift's Corporate Evolution initiative, all able to be harnessed via Broadridge's SSB and SCORE+ services.

"By enabling Merck to access real-time financial data across its extensive banking network, Broadridge is radically changing how global corporations manage their liquidity, and fundamentally enhancing operational efficiency," said Kai Marzenell, Director, Swift Product Management at Broadridge. "The combination of Broadridge's market leading scale and commitment to innovation technology enables us to transform financial operations for corporations across their range of global financial institution relationships."

Looking ahead, Broadridge is actively developing additional API-enabled services to further enhance the corporate payment experience. These forthcoming capabilities include Stop & Recall functionality and Payment Preparation tools, designed to create a comprehensive, end-to-end payment ecosystem that addresses the evolving needs of corporate treasurers across all channels.

Merck requires visibility across hundreds of accounts and anticipates making thousands of API calls annually, translating to roughly 900,000 intraday reports. Thanks to SCORE+, Merck can now retrieve information from up to 1,000 accounts in a single call, dramatically improving efficiency compared to traditional bank-by-bank API implementations.

Unlike traditional treasury management approaches that require multiple bank-specific API implementations, Broadridge's SSB and SCORE+ services simplify Swift integration while reducing implementation costs and complexity.

