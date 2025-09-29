Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thunes Empowers Banks to Deliver Faster Cross-border Payments to Bank Accounts via Existing Swift Connectivity

SINGAPORE and LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, is transforming the cross-border payment experience by offering its Pay-to-Banks solution to financial institutions through their Swift connectivity. The new solution enables the 11,000 banks within the Swift network to connect to Thunes' Direct Global Network with no additional integration required, providing faster business and consumer payouts to 4 billion bank accounts.

Banks can now leverage their existing Swift connectivity to send business and consumer payments via the Thunes Network globally, ensuring fast bank account transfers in over 130 countries, meeting demand for real-time payments and enhancing the customer experience.

Alongside the launch, Thunes has expanded its Pay-to-Wallets solution for financial institutions to send global business payments via their existing Swift connectivity. This comes during a period of major growth for the global B2B payments market, which accounted for $150 trillion in 2024. The expansion builds on Thunes' launch in 2024 to enable banks to facilitate real-time consumer payments to 3 billion mobile wallets and over 120 wallet brands worldwide.

Thunes' Pay-to-Banks and Pay-to-Wallets solutions leverage Thunes' SmartX Treasury System for advanced liquidity management and transparency, while Thunes' Fortress Compliance platform ensures comprehensive risk controls, making payments not only fast but fully secure and compliant.

Chloe Mayenobe, President and COO at Thunes, said: "By extending the accessibility of our Direct Global Network via Swift, we are enabling banks to deliver faster, secure payments across both traditional financial systems and emerging payment methods. Thunes is uniquely positioned to meet increasing demand for fast, cost-effective cross-border payments, powering the future of payments with a cutting-edge platform that bridges fiat currencies, digital assets, and global wallets. Our Direct Global Network is built for a world where speed, efficiency, and global reach are paramount."

Elie Bertha, Chief Product Officer at Thunes, added, "At Thunes, we are committed to helping financial institutions deliver faster, more efficient services to their customers. Now, a person sending money to a loved one's overseas bank account or a small business paying an international supplier can simply open their banking app and complete their transactions without delays. These solutions offer easy integration for banks and enable instant and secure cross-border payments for end users, wherever they are."

Watch a demo video of our new solution here.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thunes-empowers-banks-to-deliver-faster-cross-border-payments-to-bank-accounts-via-existing-swift-connectivity-302569080.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.