Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Publication of Circular

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THERELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

29 September 2025

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

Publication of a Circular

Further to its announcement of 2 September 2025, the Board of Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the "Company") announces that it has today published a circular (the "Circular") setting out details of the proposed repurchase of participating preference shares ("Shares") from Strathclyde Pension Fund ("Strathclyde"). This proposed repurchase is subject to shareholder approval and, accordingly, the Circular contains a notice convening an extraordinary general meeting of the Company ("EGM") at which approval will be sought from shareholders for the repurchase. The EGM will be held at 9.00 a.m. on 24 October 2025 at the offices of J.P. Morgan Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Level 3, Mill Court, La Charroterie, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1EJ.

Full details of the proposed repurchase are set out in the Circular.

Heather Manners, Chairman of the Company, commented:

"The Board is pleased to recommend the proposed repurchase of Strathclyde's holding in the Company to shareholders. The repurchase is expected to generate a significant uplift to the NAV per share and support the Board's continued efforts to keep the discount to NAV in single digits. Against the backdrop of the Company's strong performance over one and three years, the Board remains confident in the Company's ability to deliver positive long-term performance for shareholders and in the opportunities being generated by emerging markets generally, and believes the Company is well positioned for future growth."

A copy of the Circular will shortly be made available on the Company's website ( https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-emerging-markets-limited ) and has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where it will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Enquiries:

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

Heather Manners (Chairman)

via FIL Investments

FIL Investments International (Manager and Company Secretary)

George Bayer + 44 (0)20 7961 4240

Dickson Minto Advisers (Financial Adviser)

Douglas Armstrong +44 (0)20 7649 6823

Belinda Beresford +44 (0)20 7649 6948

Jefferies International Limited (Broker)

Gaudi Le Roux +44 (0)20 7029 8000

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84