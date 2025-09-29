Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

29thSeptember 2025

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2025

Chairman's Statement

Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months period to 30 June 2025. Operational costs for the period amounted to £61k compared to £49k for the 6 months to June 2024.

The Company's investment strategy continues to be that to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

The Company continues to receive support from its shareholders and loan note holders to meet its ongoing costs.

The Company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they arise through 2025 onwards and will continue to look for further fund raising opportunities and investments.

26thSeptember 2025

Simon Grant Rennick

Chairman

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 June 2025

6 months ended

30 June 2025 6 months ended

30 June 2024 Year ended

31 December

2024 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Revenue - - - Cost of services - - - Gross Profit - - - Other Income - - - Administrative Expenses (61) (49) (105) Finance Costs (7) (5) (14) Loss Before Taxation (68) (54) (119) Taxation - - - Other Comprehensive Loss - - - Loss for the period (68) (54) (119) - Earning / (Loss) per share Basic & Diluted (pence) (0.03)p (0.02)p (0.05)p

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Statement of financial position as at 30 June 2025

30 June

2025 30 June

2024 31 December

2024 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment - - - Goodwill - - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1 1 1 Current assets Other receivables and prepayments 14 11 11 Cash and cash equivalents 1 2 - Other debtors and receivables - - - Total Assets 16 14 12 Current Liabilities Other payables 94 66 90 Creditors: falling due after more than one year Amounts due to directors 148 124 136 Amounts due to a related company 274 179 212 Other payables 118 130 124 Total Liabilities 634 499 562 Net Assets (618) (485) (550) Shareholders' Equity Share Capital 645 645 645 Reserves (1263) (1130) (1195) Total Equity (618) (485) (550)

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Period ended 30 June 2025

6 months ended

30 June 2025 6 months ended

30 June 2024 Year ended

31 December

2024 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Loss before income tax (68) (54) (119) Adjustment: Decrease/(Increase) in value of financial assets - 2 3 Interest expenses 7 5 14 Gain on financial assets - - - Non cash transactions written off - - - Operating loss before working capital changes (61) (47) (102) Changes in working capital: Other receivables and prepayments (3) - - Other payables (9) (5) 76 Amounts due to directors - - - Amounts due to shareholders - - - Net cash used in operating activities (73) (52) (26) Cash flows from investing activities Other loan repayments - - - Increase in loans receivable - - - Increase in loans from related parties 62 40 - Increase in directors' loan 12 12 24 Interest received - - - Net cash from investing activities 74 52 24 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1 - (2) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period - 2 2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1 2 - Cash at Bank C/F 1 2 -

The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.

Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £68,000 (2024: loss £54,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 255,919,752 (2024: 255,919,752).

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

