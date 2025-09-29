Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2025

Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

29thSeptember 2025

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2025

Chairman's Statement

Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months period to 30 June 2025. Operational costs for the period amounted to £61k compared to £49k for the 6 months to June 2024.

The Company's investment strategy continues to be that to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

The Company continues to receive support from its shareholders and loan note holders to meet its ongoing costs.

The Company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they arise through 2025 onwards and will continue to look for further fund raising opportunities and investments.

26thSeptember 2025

Simon Grant Rennick

Chairman

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 June 2025

6 months ended
30 June 2025		 6 months ended
30 June 2024		Year ended
31 December
2024
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Revenue---
Cost of services---
Gross Profit-- -
Other Income---
Administrative Expenses(61)(49)(105)
Finance Costs(7) (5)(14)
Loss Before Taxation(68)(54)(119)
Taxation - --
Other Comprehensive Loss - --
Loss for the period(68)(54)(119)
-
Earning / (Loss) per share
Basic & Diluted (pence) (0.03)p (0.02)p(0.05)p

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Statement of financial position as at 30 June 2025

30 June
2025 		30 June
2024 		31 December
2024
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment- - -
Goodwill---
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss111
Current assets
Other receivables and prepayments141111
Cash and cash equivalents12-
Other debtors and receivables---
Total Assets161412
Current Liabilities
Other payables9466 90
Creditors: falling due after more than one year
Amounts due to directors148124136
Amounts due to a related company274179212
Other payables118130124
Total Liabilities634499562
Net Assets(618)(485)(550)
Shareholders' Equity
Share Capital645645645
Reserves(1263)(1130)(1195)
Total Equity(618)(485) (550)

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Period ended 30 June 2025

6 months ended
30 June 2025		 6 months ended
30 June 2024		 Year ended
31 December
2024
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Loss before income tax(68)(54)(119)
Adjustment:
Decrease/(Increase) in value of financial assets-23
Interest expenses7514
Gain on financial assets---
Non cash transactions written off---
Operating loss before working capital changes(61)(47)(102)
Changes in working capital:
Other receivables and prepayments(3)--
Other payables(9)(5)76
Amounts due to directors---
Amounts due to shareholders---
Net cash used in operating activities(73)(52)(26)
Cash flows from investing activities
Other loan repayments---
Increase in loans receivable---
Increase in loans from related parties6240-
Increase in directors' loan121224
Interest received---
Net cash from investing activities745224
Increase in cash and cash equivalents1-(2)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period- 22
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period12-
Cash at Bank C/F12-

The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.

Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £68,000 (2024: loss £54,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 255,919,752 (2024: 255,919,752).

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information

Globe Capital Limited

Darren Edmonston

Tel: +44 (0) 1279 635511

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930


© 2025 PR Newswire
