Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2025 08:10 Uhr
Juniper Research: AML Systems Market to Surpass $75 Billion by 2030 Globally

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2025by global tech strategists Juniper Researchhas revealed that total spending on third-party Anti-money Laundering (AML) systems will grow by 121% by 2030; up from $33.9 billion in 2025. The report identified gaps in transaction monitoring and beneficial ownership transparency as two key vulnerabilities driving spend.

"With increasingly complex regulatory regimes, firms are turning to AI-driven screening and analytics to strengthen detection while addressing high false-positive rates. The report found that banks will account for 64% of AML spending by 2030, spurred by sustained exposure to regulatory oversight," explained Shane O'Sullivan, Research Analyst at Juniper Research.

Leaders Revealed in the New CompetitorLeaderboard

Juniper Research's recent AML Systems Competitor Leaderboard evaluated 18 key AML system vendors against a series of robust criteria, including segment coverage, service offerings, and various capacity and capability measures.

The top 3 vendors for 2025 are:

  • LexisNexis Risk Solutions
  • Oracle
  • Experian

Juniper Research found that leading AML vendors are increasingly expanding their scope of offerings to optimally suit a range of business requirements. These include real-time data integration, transaction monitoring for cryptocurrencies and blockchain activity, cloud-based, API-first solutions for scalability, and explainable AI for regulatory compliance.

"AML vendors must look to move beyond traditional compliance tools and deliver on intelligent, adaptable systems that can anticipate risks across diverse sectors. By providing sector-specific risk models and explainable AI, institutions can customise detection rules and justify decisions to regulators; ultimately minimising the impact of financial crime," O'Sullivan concluded.

The new market research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the AML systemsMarket to date, providing analysis and forecasts of over 59,000 data points across 61 countries over five years. It includes a 'Competitor Leaderboard' and examination of current and future market opportunities. Download a free sample.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact

Sam Smith, Press Relations
sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c414c2c9-359f-4cfd-87ac-b63f2abf67df


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
