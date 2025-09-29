New Port Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Marketing Immersion, a boutique brand licensing agency specializing in entertainment, character, and lifestyle intellectual property (IP), has been recognized as the top brand licensing agency in the United States.





Founded and led by industry veteran Janice Varney Hamlin, the agency has become a trusted partner for companies seeking to transform their brands into global licensing successes. With decades of experience at Mattel, DC Comics, and other major entertainment companies, Hamlin brings strategic expertise that has helped expand iconic properties including He-Man, She-Ra, Barbie, and Mighty Little Bheem.

Marketing Immersion differentiates itself by focusing on long-term brand growth rather than short-term wins. The agency emphasizes sustainable strategies, thoughtful partnerships, and market expansions that preserve the essence of each brand. This approach has supported the revitalization of legacy properties and introduced new IP to international audiences.

One example includes the transformation of the Indian animated series Chhota Bheem into the global hit Mighty Little Bheem, which became one of Netflix's most-watched children's series.

"Marketing Immersion was created to help great brands achieve smart, sustainable growth," said Janice Varney Hamlin, President of Marketing Immersion. "Our mission is to combine storytelling with strategy to build brands that resonate across generations."

Marketing Immersion is a boutique brand licensing agency headquartered in the United States. Specializing in entertainment, character, and lifestyle IP, the agency partners with companies to scale their properties into successful licensing programs worldwide. With a deep commitment to storytelling, strategy, and sustainable growth, Marketing Immersion is redefining how brands are built to last.

