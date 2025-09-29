Education in Motion launches EiM Education Advisory Board

Leading thinkers from academia, policy, and industry to explore bold ideas on the future of learning

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Education in Motion (EiM), a leading global education group, today announced the launch of its EiM Education Advisory Board, a pioneering initiative designed to advance thought leadership and innovation in education worldwide.

Formed under the auspices of EiM, whose portfolio includes the Dulwich College International schools and other premium educational offerings, the Board will be co-chaired by Lesley Meyer, EiM's Chief Education Officer with more than 35 years of international school leadership experience, and Richard Levin, who served as President of Yale University from 1993 to 2013 and Chief Executive Officer of Coursera from 2014 to 2017.

The Advisory Board will bring together leading voices from academia, policy, and industry to explore bold ideas shaping the future of learning. Additional members will include Rose Luckin of University College London, a world-renowned expert on AI in education; David Leebron, former President of Rice University and former Dean of Columbia Law School; Andrew Hamilton, former Vice Chancellor of Oxford University and former President of New York University; and Doris Sohmen-Pao, former Princeton University trustee and INSEAD MBA Programme Director, now serving on educational boards in Singapore and worldwide.

Lesley Meyer, Chief Education Officer at EiM, said, "The EiM Education Advisory Board reflects our mission to pioneer education. By bringing together extraordinary thinkers and leaders, we aim to explore fresh ideas that will inspire the next generation of learning worldwide. Education is the most powerful force we have to shape a better future, and we are convening some of the world's most forward-thinking voices to imagine what learning can and should be for the next generation of students."

Richard Levin, Frederick William Beinecke Professor of Economics Emeritus at Yale, added, "Schools today face the dual task of nurturing timeless intellectual skills while adapting to new modes of learning. The Education Advisory Board will engage deeply with how best to harness technology, cultivate critical thinking, and foster creativity, so that education remains both rigorous and relevant. I am delighted to co-chair this Board and to work with EiM and global colleagues in shaping conversations that will help schools and learners thrive in the decades ahead."

The Board will convene its first summit in Singapore this academic year.

About Education in Motion

Education in Motion (EiM) is a global leader in pioneering educational excellence, inspiring generations of learners to Live Worldwise. Since the founding of its first school over two decades ago, EiM has grown its diverse portfolio of schools and brands, offering a blend of innovation and tradition through a range of premium educational offerings across the globe. These include Dulwich College International, which offers both K-12 schools and a High School Programme; Dehong®, offering bilingual education; Green School International, promoting sustainability across Bali and the world; Sherfield School in the United Kingdom; Hochalpines Institut Ftan AG (HIF) in Switzerland; Ignite, a unique outdoors-based overseas residential programme; and Chinese-language learning and teaching platform Wo Hui Mandarin.

Today, EiM empowers over 11,500 students across 15 schools worldwide to thrive holistically on tailored pathways for each unique individual, resulting in outstanding academic results and top university matriculation.

For more information about EiM and its brands, visit www.eimglobal.com.

