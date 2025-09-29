EZVIZ is ready to make its mark at GITEX 2025, showcasing its latest AI-powered smart home innovations with an engaging brand experience hall to captivate tech enthusiasts and industry partners

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As GITEX 2025 draws near, the MENA region's premier technology exhibition is again set to spotlight the future of tech innovation and smart living this October. EZVIZ, renowned worldwide as a pioneer in smart home technology, will debut its latest advancements in home security and lifestyle-enhancing connected solutions, cementing its role as a shaping force in the industry's future.

From October 13th to 17th, visitors can explore EZVIZ's immersive showcase at Stand H25 at Hall A10, where the company will bring its vision of "Automate Imaginations for Homes" to life. Far beyond a display of individual gadgets, the showcase presents a diverse range of innovations, from smart cameras, smart locks to robot vacuums, all woven together by EZVIZ AI. Walking through lifelike household scenarios, attendees will see security strengthened, routines simplified, and comfort enhanced, a glimpse into the future where technology intuitively responds to every corner of the home.

"AI is the engine that turns a house into a truly attentive home," said Albert Hao, Business Director of EZVIZ MENA. "What sets EZVIZ apart is how our AI-driven products work as a cohesive ecosystem that understands user needs. In the MENA region, we combine global expertise with local insights, offering technologically advanced, lifestyle-focused and up-to-date solutions."

A leap forward in visual intelligence shaped by real-world needs, EZVIZ will introduce its next-generation smart cameras. The lineup features interchangeable 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity to offset network challenges, dual-lens co-action for dynamic perspectives, and ColorFULL imaging with vibrant, round-the-clock clarity. From essential models to feature-packed options, each series is purpose-built to accommodate various environments and user needs, underscoring EZVIZ's relentless commitment to delivering tangible, everyday value for users.

This GITEX showcase, EZVIZ will place front-door security at the center, demonstrating how its AI-powered capabilities reach every threshold. The expanded Smart Entry portfolio stretches across a door-to-gate spectrum, featuring flagship smart locks, advanced video doorphones, and the all-new smart sliding gate opener with pinpoint precision and high-stakes reliability. During the exhibition, visitors will experience the full ecosystem in action, experiencing firsthand how these products work together to address today's security challenges while anticipating the needs of tomorrow.

