



























HONG KONG, Sept 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - 28 September, The world's first 9,300 CEU methanol dual-fuel Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC), "CM HONG KONG", celebrated its maiden voyage with a ceremony in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong. Vice-chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Leung Chun-ying, Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR, Chan Kwok-kei, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Qi Bin, and Chairman of China Merchants Group Limited, Miao Jianmin, etc. attended the ceremony, with Executive Vice President of China Merchants Group Limited, Deng Renjie, as the master of ceremonies.During the event, a commemorative plaque was presented to the ship's captain. Guests toured the vessel's bridge, crew quarters, and innovative methanol dual-fuel system, witnessing its advancements in low-carbon technology and operational efficiency.Built for China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), "CM HONG KONG" is the first large-scale car carrier powered by a methanol dual-fuel system, enabling seamless switching between conventional fuel and methanol. Compliant with IMO Tier III emission standards, it achieves over 70% emissions reduction when using green methanol. The ship, measuring 219.9 meters long and 37.7 meters wide, has a design capacity of 9,300 CEUs, with an actual capacity of up to 9,492 CEUs. Its 78,416-square-meter loading area, equivalent to 11 football fields, features 13 decks, including three adjustable lift decks and three tailored for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Dual stern and side ramps boost loading/unloading efficiency by 30%. Safety is enhanced with 156 CCTV cameras and thermal imaging infrared sensors across all decks."CM HONG KONG" embarked on its inaugural China-to-Europe route, unloading vehicles in Hong Kong before heading to Europe. Leveraging Hong Kong's free port status, CMES aims to advance the "green fuel trade + port services" model, fostering economic growth, attracting international vessels for green fuel bunkering, and strengthening Hong Kong's role as a global green maritime hub.Vice-chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Leung Chun-ying, delivered a speech at the ceremony.Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR, Chan Kwok-kei, delivered a speech at the ceremony.Chairman of China Merchants Group Limited, Miao Jianmin, delivered a speech at the ceremony.Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.