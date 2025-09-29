The Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) added Tata Power's 4,813 MW of solar cell capacity to its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), lifting total ALMM-enlisted capacity to 17,880 MW.From pv magazine India The Indian MNRE has published a revised ALMM for solar cells. The updated list now includes Tata Power's 4,813 MW of solar cell manufacturing capacity-comprising 4,533 MW in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu and 280 MW in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This addition brings the total ALMM-enlisted solar cell capacity to 17,880 MW, up from the previous total of 13,067 MW. Tata Power's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...