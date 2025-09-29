The AI-first engineering platform reports a 100% surge in enterprise adoption, enabling OEMs to future-proof engineering with AI-driven, human-led workflows.

Customers this year include Renault, Leonardo, GE Vernova U.S., Hanwha Ocean, Sumitomo Wiring Systems, SPAL Automotive, Kautex, and Multi-Wing.

Neural Concept, the leading AI-first engineering environment for product development, today reported significant acceleration in customer growth and platform adoption so far in 2025. Following strong demand, the company is scaling its teams across Europe, North America and Asia.

Neural Concept's Design Lab: a native co-pilot experience where engineers and designers collaborate, bringing real-time physics into the design environment.

Enterprise adoption of Neural Concept's platform has doubled since January 2025, supported by a 40% increase in upsells as clients expanded from bespoke applications to company-wide use. Customers who have scaled their use of Neural Concept this year include Renault, Leonardo, GE Vernova U.S., Hanwha Ocean, Sumitomo Wiring Systems, SPAL Automotive, Kautex, Multi-Wing and more.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth now significantly outpaces burn rate, placing the Company among the most capital-efficient performers in its sector. To meet ongoing demand, operations are scaling in Switzerland, France, Germany, North America, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Embedding AI at the Core: Development in Days, Not Months

Nearly half of Neural Concept's customers are in automotive, where it has established market leadership, while rapidly acquiring clients in aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, and semiconductors, industries where innovation, performance, and sustainable design are critical.

"Engineering Intelligence is at a turning point-this technology is now powerful enough to deliver game-changing impact for customers at scale," said Dr Pierre Baqué, CEO and co-founder of Neural Concept. "Industrial companies embracing this shift reach unprecedented performance levels in a fraction of the time-to-market. We help OEMs deploy AI-native workflows across design and simulation teams with a scalable toolbox and adaptable environment, enabling AI integration across the full product lifecycle without years-long integration or custom R&D."

The platform's impact is visible in high-performance engineering outcomes, boosting speed, accuracy, and accelerating innovation.

General Motors developed an AI-powered crash safety model using Neural Concept that brings rapid risk prediction into the design process, enabling faster design iteration, greater collaboration and ultimately, safer vehicles.

MAHLE announced a radically new bionic blower for automotive air conditioning systems by embedding Neural Concept's AI into their existing systems, achieving 15% more efficiency and 4 dB less noise ideal for EV platforms.

Strengthening Leadership and Expertise

Neural Concept has made strategic hires and formed an expert advisory board. Tom Becker, former Covariant GM, has joined the Company as SVP of Global Revenue, bringing his experience in AI robotics transformation and enterprise go-to-market strategy at Alteryx and KNIME.

The company's advisory board now includes:

Brett Chouinard Former Chief Product and Strategy Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Altair.

Former Chief Product and Strategy Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Altair. François Fleuret LLM Research Scientist at Meta and Professor of Computer Science at the University of Geneva.

LLM Research Scientist at Meta and Professor of Computer Science at the University of Geneva. Jean-Paul Roux Former Senior Vice President at EXA Corporation and VP of Sales at Dassault Systèmes.

Former Senior Vice President at EXA Corporation and VP of Sales at Dassault Systèmes. Florent Perrichon Chairman of Neural Concept, Business Angel in Deep Tech and CEO of Laurent Ferrier.

VC-Backed Growth: Powering Enterprise Super Engineers

Following its Series B in 2024 led by Forestay Capital and supported by D. E. Shaw Ventures Neural Concept continues strong commercial traction, efficient growth, and an expanding strategic customer base.

"Neural Concept's adoption growth shows both market demand and the team's disciplined execution," said Deborah Pittet, Partner at Forestay Capital. "They're scaling with customer needs to achieve acceleration without over-extension. By embedding AI natively into engineering workflows, Neural Concept empowers global OEMs to own their AI transformation, making this growth sustainable and industry-defining."

"We're excited to partner with Neural Concept as they scale their engineering intelligence platform globally," said Jazmin Medina, Investment Partner at D. E. Shaw Ventures. "By integrating AI seamlessly across hardware, software, and simulation, they're tackling one of the most persistent challenges in product development reducing time-to-market while maintaining quality and performance. In doing so, we believe they're delivering the kind of world-class solutions that can transform how industries innovate."

"Our platform isn't a bolt-on, it's a build-with," concludes Dr Baqué. "We collaborate with engineering teams to cut design and development time from months to days, enabling faster innovation. More than a tool, we're creating the engineering intelligence layer for the world's most advanced companies. Our focus remains empowering engineers to lead the AI transformation of their industries, with full control over designing the future."

About Neural Concept

Founded in 2018, Neural Concept provides the leading AI-first engineering platform for product development. By embedding AI natively into design and simulation workflows, Neural Concept empowers engineering teams to compress development cycles from months to days, improve product performance across efficiency, safety, and sustainability, and scale AI adoption without costly, years-long integration.

The company partners with more than 70% of the world's largest OEMs and 40% of the top 100 tier-1 suppliers across automotive, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, and semiconductors. Neural Concept was spun out of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) and is backed by global investors, including Forestay Capital and D. E. Shaw Ventures.

For more information, visit www.neuralconcept.com.

Watch Neural Concept's Design Lab for Engineering Intelligence in action LINK

