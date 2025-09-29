AM Best will attend the 2025 Baden-Baden Reinsurance Meeting, scheduled for 19-23 October, in Baden-Baden, Germany.

AM Best will be represented by William Mills, senior director, market development, EMEA and Stanislav Stoev, senior financial analyst. Delegates interested in meeting with AM Best to understand more about its rating and assessment services, as well as its research and insurance insights, can schedule a meeting by contacting Charlotte Shoesmith at charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

The annual Baden-Baden Reinsurance Meeting brings together approximately 3,000 professionals from the reinsurance and insurance sectors worldwide for discussion on the renewal of reinsurance-related contracts and to conduct risk assessments ahead of the main renewal and new business period in January.

AM Best recently released its annual special report on the global insurance industry, with in-depth analysis of key segments and regional markets. To viewthis comprehensive Best's Market Segment Report, titled, "Reinsurers' Disciplined Capital Deployment and Underwriting Remain Key Foundations," please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=357234.

For more information on the 2025 Baden-Baden Reinsurance Meeting, please visit the official event page and agenda.

