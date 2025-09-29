On the United Nations' International Day of Older Persons, AOP Health draws attention to the often-invisible impact that Chronic Venous Ulcer (CVU) wounds have on older people. CVU are painful, slow-healing wounds that occur on the lower limb and can deprive people of mobility, independence, and dignity. Given the serious consequences, it's vital to watch for early symptoms and speak to a doctor. Coordinated, multidisciplinary care can support recovery and independence even with established ulcers and slow healing.

Support for the elderly for Chronic Venous Ulcer (CVU) wounds.

"Many older people live with leg wounds that stay hidden-behind long pants, behind stigma, behind a lack of awareness," says Melissa Fellner, Vice President Global Therapeutic Areas, AOP Health. "Among them are patients suffering from therapy-resistant Chronic Venous Ulcer (CVU) leg wounds, a painful condition assumed to affect several hundred thousand patients in Europe12345. The burden is high despite low public recognition, and we are determined to help end the sometimes-shameful silence around CVU."

"Know the early signs and act," adds Alessandra Antonello, Senior Director Global Medical Affairs, AOP Health. "If you notice leg swelling, skin changes, or a sore that does not heal, talk to your doctor promptly. Early assessment and guideline-based care can prevent ulcers or stop them from becoming chronic6

CVU is a serious problem especially for older people

CVU develop and persist because diseased veins cannot return blood effectively to the heart7, damaging skin and tissue. If left untreated, they can lead to infection, prolonged pain, and disability7

As populations age, chronic venous disease becomes more common, progressing from heaviness and swelling in the legs to skin changes and, in some cases, ulceration. These wounds can limit movement, reduce social participation, and increase the risk of complications and recurrence, making day-to-day life particularly hard for older adults. Currently, European vascular guidelines8 stress timely diagnosis and compression-based care pathways, which, with proper assessment and specialist-led management, can support healing and help prevent recurrence.

Who is at risk?

Well-known risk factors9 include advanced age, higher body weight, and physical inactivity often in combination with varicose veins and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

Addressing Hard-to-Heal Venous Ulcers Together

Against this backdrop, AOP Health reaffirms its commitment to addressing high unmet medical needs including therapy-resistant CVU raising disease awareness, and by partnering with research-focused companies such as RHEACELL, a Germany-based biotech enterprise.

About AOP Health

AOP Health is a global enterprise group with roots in Austria, where the headquarters of AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH ("AOP Health") is located. Since 1996, the AOP Health Group has been dedicated to developing innovative solutions to address unmet medical needs, particularly in the fields of rare diseases and intensive care medicine. The group has established itself internationally as a pioneer in integrated therapy solutions and operates worldwide through subsidiaries, representations, and a strong network of partners. With the claim "Needs. Science. Trust." the AOP Health Group emphasizes its commitment to research and development, as well as the importance of building relationships with physicians and patient advocacy groups to ensure that the needs of these stakeholders are reflected in all aspects of the company's actions. (aop-health.com)

About RHEACELL

RHEACELL is a leading integrative biopharmaceutical stem cell company with over 20 years of experience based in Heidelberg, Germany. We focus on the development of innovative stem cell therapies for patients suffering from severe immune- and inflammation-related diseases, who have a very high level of suffering and for whom there are currently no adequate treatment options. Our products are based on ABCB5+ mesenchymal stromal cells as a pure active ingredient with a unique mechanism of action applied topically or systemically, depending on the clinical picture which enables the targeted control of inflammation and the restoration of normal physiological wound healing.

