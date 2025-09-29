Bondaval Partners with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions to Launch Data-Driven Credit Risk Solution

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bondaval, a pioneering credit fintech combining advanced technology with deep underwriting expertise, has entered into a global partnership with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, in a move set to elevate the way businesses approach and protect against credit risk.

By combining Swiss Re Group's heritage in risk transfer dating back to 1863 and its financial strength with Bondaval's technology and data-driven underwriting capabilities, the aim is to equip corporates and financial institutions with innovative tools to manage credit risk proactively and intelligently.

Under the partnership, Bondaval will underwrite and issue credit insurance policies and non-payment guarantees via its proprietary technology platform, with insurance capacity provided by Swiss Re, delivering more dynamic coverage with speed and precision.

This allows Swiss Re Corporate Solutions to scale its global credit insurance business, while enabling Bondaval to continue to grow and expand across UK, EU, US, and Canadian markets, with planned geographic expansion in the future. Policies will be available from 1st January 2026 through Bondaval's network of broker partners.

Bondaval's platform goes beyond policy administration, acting as an operating system for credit managers. By seamlessly incorporating data from clients' systems, it delivers actionable insights into credit exposure and risk, transforming credit insurance from a static, limited product into a dynamic tool for credit teams who are asked to meet ever-growing demands.

"Businesses today face increasingly complex and unpredictable challenges. The tools and solutions designed to support them must be equally adaptive. Together, Bondaval and Swiss Re are building the future of the credit industry, one that is responsive to the opportunities and risks of tomorrow. Partnering with a firm of Swiss Re's pedigree is both a privilege and a clear statement of our intent," said Thomas Powell, CEO, Bondaval.

"For over 160 years, Swiss Re has led the way in risk transfer, also by collaborating with players who shape the future of our industry. With Bondaval, we have found a new innovative partner who shares our commitment to technical and underwriting excellence which helps us create long-term value for our clients globally," said Katie McGrath, Chief Underwriting Officer, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

About Bondaval

Bondaval combines insurance and technology to insure receivables for the world's best credit teams, so they can extend more credit, win more business and secure better financing terms. Founded in 2020 by Tom Powell and Sam Damoussi, Bondaval is licensed across 30 countries, with a global team of 40+ across London, New York, and Dallas.

