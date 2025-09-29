Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited: CLINUVEL to advance novel pharmaceutical formulations in preclinical program

Executive summary

first biocompatible pharmaceutical formulations progress to preclinical models

new sustained-release drug delivery platforms for peptides, melanocortins

aim to predict drug release kinetics from new formulations

liquid formulation allows flexible dosing through adjusting injection volumes

perseverance during 10 years of in-house research

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLINUVEL today announced that it is advancing new sustained-release liquid drug formulations in a preclinical program evaluating various drug release profiles. A decade of investment in fundamental research & development in CLINUVEL's fully-owned Singaporean laboratories (VALLAURIX) has provided positive, consistent results demonstrating the potential for depot formulations to extend the duration of release of peptide drugs.

Investment in novel drug delivery systems

CLINUVEL's formulation development has sought to lengthen the duration of time that peptides are detectable in blood levels and arrive at predictable kinetics - optimising patient exposure to active pharmaceutical ingredients while minimising dosing to achieve therapeutic effects. The advantage of the chosen biocompatible formulations under review is to facilitate flexible dosing by adjusting the injection volume for delivery of peptides to infants, children and adults according to body weight.

If the technology is confirmed in vivo, the new depot formulations would serve as a platform for the delivery of various peptides, with an initial focus on melanocortins.

The preclinical program for the first formulations is expected to complete in the second half of 2026.

Commentary

"It has been challenging to realise the journey from drug delivery concepts to effective formulations containing the right drug loading, but recent reproducible in vitro results at VALLAURIX have given us confidence to pursue the preclinical program," CLINUVEL's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Dennis Wright said.

"We have selected multiple drug product candidates for preclinical evaluation, after which decisions on manufacturing of the products for human evaluation can be made. Perseverance seems to have been justified by current results of an adaptable platform that can be tailored for different release profiles and clinical needs.

"We have progressed research in a cost-effective manner, with an approach that may provide substantial options for drug delivery in general."

About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL (ASX: CUV; ADR LEVEL I: CLVLY; Börse Frankfurt: UR9) is a global specialty pharmaceutical group focused on developing and commercialising treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, systemic, and life-threatening, acute disorders, as well as healthcare solutions for specialised populations. As pioneers in photomedicine and the family of melanocortin peptides, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for systemic photoprotection, assisted DNA repair, repigmentation and acute or life-threatening conditions who lack alternatives.

CLINUVEL's lead therapy, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), is approved for commercial distribution in Europe, the USA, Israel, and Australia as the world's first systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Singapore, and the USA. For more information, please go to https://www.clinuvel.com .

