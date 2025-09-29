Pulsar Helium Announces Promising Pre-Feasibility Results for Tunu Project in East Greenland

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a leading helium project development company, is pleased to report that an independent Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") by Sproule-ERCE has confirmed the promising geothermal reservoir potential and associated helium production opportunity at the Company's Tunu helium-geothermal project in East Greenland ("Tunu" or the "Project").

Although the data in the area is too limited to confirm the feasibility at this stage, the assessment identifies a geothermal resource near the town of Ittoqqortoormiit, with estimated reservoir temperatures between 80-130°C, where conductive faults/fractures are considered the main driver behind fluid flow. It highlights dual development scenarios that could supply renewable power to the local community and enable commercial helium extraction from produced gases, underscoring Tunu's promise as a dual clean energy and industrial gas project.

Highlights

Independent PFS by Sproule-ERCE confirms the presence of an active geothermal system beneath Liverpool Land, with geochemical and geophysical evidence indicating subsurface reservoir temperatures of 80-130°C.

Reservoir analytical modelling shows potential flow rates of up to ~720 m³ / hour in the best-case scenarios, supporting the production of geothermal power sufficient to supply the entire settlement of Ittoqqortoormiit with clean energy, while also providing surplus capacity for helium separation.

In high-case scenarios, helium recovery could reach ~350 thousand cubic feet (Mcf) per day, representing one of the most prospective primary helium opportunities in Europe, unassociated with hydrocarbons.

Binary cycle and dual-flash geothermal power systems were identified as the most feasible options, with estimated capital expenditures of USD $20-30 million, demonstrating realistic pathways to integrated helium and renewable power production.

The Governments of Greenland and Denmark have announced funding for a new airport at Ittoqqortoormiit, adjacent to the Tunu Project with construction slated to commence in 2026. The airport will provide year-round access and dramatically improve logistics for Pulsar's future field programs and potential development.



Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

"The results of this independent Pre-Feasibility study, combined with the announcement of a new airport at Ittoqqortoormiit, highlight the extraordinary potential of the Tunu Project. Tunu is not only one of the very few primary helium prospects in Europe, but also a project that aligns perfectly with Greenland and Europe's future energy and critical raw material needs."

"With minimal existing infrastructure in East Greenland, the ability to power our planned helium plant directly from geothermal energy is transformative, delivering clean, baseload electricity to the local community while simultaneously reducing our operational expenses as we develop a pathway towards sustainable helium production. This unique synergy of renewable power and critical resource development positions Pulsar to both support the Greenlandic community with reliable energy and deliver helium to global markets at a time of growing strategic demand. We are excited to advance into the next phase of exploration and unlock the significant opportunities at Tunu."

Pre-Feasibility Study Detail

The independent Pre-Feasibility Study by Sproule-ERCE provides preliminary evidence that Tunu could host a working geothermal system capable of producing both clean energy and helium. Analysis of hot spring samples indicates underground temperatures of 80-130°C, warm enough to generate electricity. In the best-case scenario, the fractured rocks beneath Tunu could allow enough hot water to flow to the surface to power both the local community of Ittoqqortoormiit and the equipment needed to separate helium from the gases dissolved in the water.

If these stronger flow conditions are confirmed, a single well pair could fully decarbonize Ittoqqortoormiit's electricity supply and provide an additional 4.2 megawatts of power for helium processing. This would support daily helium production of ~350,000 cubic feet, positioning Tunu one of the very few primary helium resources in Europe. The study examined different plant designs, finding that either a binary cycle or a double flash system could achieve these results. Costs for such facilities are estimated at US$20-30 million, a relatively modest investment considering the scale of the opportunity and the low-carbon credentials of the project.

The study also makes clear that outcomes depend heavily on the size and connectivity of the underground fracture system. If the rock proves less permeable, flow rates, and therefore power and helium volumes, could be lower. To reduce this risk, Sproule-ERCE recommends a focused 2026 program including magneto-telluric surveys, further hot spring sampling, and eventually a slim appraisal well to directly measure reservoir conditions. These steps will allow Pulsar to refine the project design, strengthen confidence for investors and potential partners, and unlock a strategically important source of renewable power and critical helium supply for Europe.

Regional Infrastructure Update

The Governments of Greenland and Denmark have announced plans to fund a new airport at Ittoqqortoormiit with construction slated to begin in 2026 until 2029. This facility, located adjacent to the Tunu Project, will provide direct year-round access to a region that is currently only seasonally accessible by ship and charter flights. The new airport is expected to substantially reduce logistical costs and increase efficiency for Pulsar's future field programs and eventual construction activities, further improving the economic outlook for Tunu.

Project Progress to Date

Over the past 18 months, Pulsar has advanced Tunu from a conceptual opportunity to a defined project supported by multiple independent lines of evidence. Early surface exploration identified hot springs venting gases with helium concentrations as high as 0.8%, one of the highest levels measured in Europe. This discovery underscored Tunu as a rare primary helium occurrence un-associated with hydrocarbons.

In 2024, Pulsar executed a passive seismic survey across the Kap Tobin prospect, deploying 150 sensors at close spacing. The survey identified two prominent low-velocity anomalies between 50-200 meters depth, coincident with surface hot springs and a major fault system. These anomalies are interpreted as fractured reservoirs capable of storing and channeling helium-rich fluids. The data also indicated a higher degree of fracturing than previously anticipated, a positive sign for both gas migration and geothermal circulation.

To build on these results, Pulsar engaged Sproule-ERCE in June 2025 to conduct the Pre-Feasibility Study. Leveraging its global geothermal expertise, Sproule-ERCE integrated the seismic, geochemical, and geological datasets into a coherent subsurface model and delivered the assessment now reported.

Mineral Exploration Licence

Pulsar is the first company licensed for helium exploration in Greenland, holding an exclusive Mineral Exploration Licence 2025/101 and a non-exclusive Prospecting Licence 2021/46. The Tunu project is wholly within MEL 2025/101 that was granted in 2025 and has an initial term of five years, extendable up to 22 years, providing the Company with a long-term foundation for project development.

About the Tunu Project

Pulsar's Tunu Project is located on the east coast of Greenland, near Ittoqqortoormiit and the Scoresby Sound fjord system. The Project is notable for being one of the few primary helium occurrences identified in Europe, with helium concentrations in sampled hot springs reaching up to 0.8% and also demonstrates significant geothermal energy prospectivity with reservoir temperatures estimated between 80°C and 110°C, making cogeneration of power and heat potentially feasible. The gas composition is primarily nitrogen and helium, and is not associated with hydrocarbons or CO 2 , which is rare among global helium projects.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

