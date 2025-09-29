Anzeige
Astellas Pharma Inc.: Astellas Announces Top Management Personnel Change

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, "Astellas") today announced the following changes to its Top Management structure, effective October 1, 2025.

Nick Eshkenazi, current Chief Digital & Transformation Officer (CDTO), will leave Astellas on September 30, 2025. Consequently, effective October 1, 2025, the position of CDTO will be removed from Top Management, with both Digital and Transformation functions being integrated into the Strategy function, led by Adam Pearson, the Chief Strategy Officer (CStO).

  • Top Management (Effective October 1, 2025)

Name

Title

Naoki Okamura

Representative Director,

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Katsuyoshi Sugita

Representative Director,

Corporate Executive Vice President,

Chief People Officer (CPO)

Tadaaki Taniguchi

Chief Research & Development Officer (CRDO)

Rao Mantri

Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMfgO)

Claus Zieler

Chief Commercial & Medical Affairs Officer (CCMAO)

Adam Pearson

Chief Strategy Officer (CStO)

Atsushi Kitamura

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Tatjana Dragovic

General Counsel and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer

(GC & CECO)

About Astellas
Astellas is a global life sciences company committed to turning innovative science into VALUE for patients. We provide transformative therapies in disease areas that include oncology, ophthalmology, urology, immunology and women's health. Through our research and development programs, we are pioneering new healthcare solutions for diseases with high unmet medical need. Learn more at www.astellas.com.

Cautionary Notes
In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

SOURCE Astellas Pharma Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
