Astellas Pharma Inc.: Astellas Announces Top Management Personnel Change

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, "Astellas") today announced the following changes to its Top Management structure, effective October 1, 2025.

Nick Eshkenazi, current Chief Digital & Transformation Officer (CDTO), will leave Astellas on September 30, 2025. Consequently, effective October 1, 2025, the position of CDTO will be removed from Top Management, with both Digital and Transformation functions being integrated into the Strategy function, led by Adam Pearson, the Chief Strategy Officer (CStO).

Top Management (Effective October 1, 2025)

Name Title Naoki Okamura Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Katsuyoshi Sugita Representative Director, Corporate Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer (CPO) Tadaaki Taniguchi Chief Research & Development Officer (CRDO) Rao Mantri Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMfgO) Claus Zieler Chief Commercial & Medical Affairs Officer (CCMAO) Adam Pearson Chief Strategy Officer (CStO) Atsushi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tatjana Dragovic General Counsel and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (GC & CECO)

