29 September 2025
Guardian Metal Resources plc
('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company')
Pilot North: Very-High Grade Assay Results
Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET, OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to provide an exploration update for the recently acquired, 100%-owned, Pilot North tungsten-copper project ("Pilot North" or the "Project"), located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, approximately 15km northwest of the Company's Pilot Mountain project, in Nevada.
The Company's mission is to establish Guardian Metal as a cornerstone of U.S. tungsten supply, directly supporting national efforts to reshore production of this critical defence mineral. With tungsten designated as a strategic priority by the U.S. government, the Company is advancing its two flagship Nevada projects-Tempiute and Pilot Mountain. By unlocking domestic tungsten resources, Guardian Metal aims to help reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, strengthen U.S. economic and defence security, and deliver long-term value for shareholders.
The Company has now received the assay results for 92 rock chip samples collected during geological fieldwork following the recent staking of Pilot North through direct mining claim staking totalling 102 new Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") Lode Claims, announced 13 August 2025.1 The Project was established as a direct result of the Company's ongoing regional exploration programme.
Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:
"I am very pleased with the progress we have made on Pilot North since our initial staking just a few months ago. The combination of both the high tenor and consistency of the rock chip assay results-particularly in copper, silver, and tungsten-across much of the Project area is very encouraging and, in our view, underscores the potential importance of this developing opportunity for the Company.
"Importantly, this Project is 100% owned by Guardian Metal, royalty free. Conveniently, it is also 15 km away from Pilot Mountain and shares the same access road.
"We look forward to continuing to move this opportunity forward rapidly, alongside the important work that is currently ongoing at both Pilot Mountain and Tempiute."
TECHNICAL SUMMARY
BACKGROUND
Pilot North is located approximately 15 km northwest of the Company's co-flagship Pilot Mountain project and shares the same road access. Pilot North comprises five distinct areas: Copper Head, Western Metals, Muller Mountain, Tungsten Valley and Jasper. The Company considers that these all represent genetically related tungsten-copper-polymetallic skarn mineralisation at the contacts of granitic intrusions with limestones of the Luning Formation, a similar geological setting to the deposits at Pilot Mountain.
Following initial reconnaissance and staking of Pilot North, the Company's expert geological consultant, Dr Lawrence Carter, undertook detailed geological mapping and sampling across the Project to characterise the mineralisation and to develop strategies to advance Pilot North as a satellite to the Company's flagship Pilot Mountain project. From this fieldwork, 92 rock chip sampled were assayed at ALS USA Inc laboratories using the following analytical packages: ME-MS61 for multielement, Au-ICP21 for gold, ME-XRF15c for high grade WO3 and Ag/Cu/Pb/Zn-OG62 for overlimit samples (see Table 1).
Table 1. Summary of Rock Chip Sample Assay Results
Table Notes : Summary of certificated assay results provided by accredited laboratory ALS USA Inc. ppm: parts per million, 10,000 ppm = 1%
MEDIA
Figure 1. Example of copper oxide rich garnet skarn outcropping on the Pilot North project.
Figure 2. Example of historical mine workings on the Pilot North project targeting garnet skarns.
Figure 3. Visible light and ultraviolet (UV) light view of copper oxide and scheelite rich skarn from the Muller Mountain area.
PROPERTY OWNERSHIP
Guardian Metal holds a royalty free, 100% interest in the Pilot North Project, through its wholly-owned Nevada operating company, Golden Metal Resources LLC.
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as a Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal to provide technical support.
