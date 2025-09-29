EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

29 September 2025 Guardian Metal Resources plc ('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company') Pilot North: Very-High Grade Assay Results Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET, OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to provide an exploration update for the recently acquired, 100%-owned, Pilot North tungsten-copper project ("Pilot North" or the "Project"), located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, approximately 15km northwest of the Company's Pilot Mountain project, in Nevada. The Company's mission is to establish Guardian Metal as a cornerstone of U.S. tungsten supply, directly supporting national efforts to reshore production of this critical defence mineral. With tungsten designated as a strategic priority by the U.S. government, the Company is advancing its two flagship Nevada projects-Tempiute and Pilot Mountain. By unlocking domestic tungsten resources, Guardian Metal aims to help reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, strengthen U.S. economic and defence security, and deliver long-term value for shareholders. The Company has now received the assay results for 92 rock chip samples collected during geological fieldwork following the recent staking of Pilot North through direct mining claim staking totalling 102 new Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") Lode Claims, announced 13 August 2025.1 The Project was established as a direct result of the Company's ongoing regional exploration programme. Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented: "I am very pleased with the progress we have made on Pilot North since our initial staking just a few months ago. The combination of both the high tenor and consistency of the rock chip assay results-particularly in copper, silver, and tungsten-across much of the Project area is very encouraging and, in our view, underscores the potential importance of this developing opportunity for the Company. "Importantly, this Project is 100% owned by Guardian Metal, royalty free. Conveniently, it is also 15 km away from Pilot Mountain and shares the same access road. "We look forward to continuing to move this opportunity forward rapidly, alongside the important work that is currently ongoing at both Pilot Mountain and Tempiute." TECHNICAL SUMMARY Pilot North includes the historical World War II-era mines of "Copper Head", "Western Metals", "Muller Mountain", "Jasper" and "Tungsten Valley", each with extensive outcropping tungsten (W) - copper (Cu) bearing skarns at the contact of granitic intrusions with limestones of the Luning Formation (i.e. the same geology as the Company's Pilot Mountain project). Notably, very high-grade copper, silver, tungsten, zinc and strongly anomalous lead, gallium and gold was returned from multiple areas within the Project including (Table 1): 31 overlimit copper assay results including: 14.65%, 10.6%, 9.21%, 8.86%, 7.22%, 6.92%, 6.89%, 6.78%, 6.7%, 6.27%, 5.56% and 5.3% Cu. 12 overlimit silver assay results including: 708 g/t, 538 g/t, 496 g/t, 319 g/t, 284 g/t, and 276 g/t Ag. 13 overlimit tungsten trioxide (WO 3 ) assay results including: 0.59%, 0.46%, 0.40%, 0.36%, and 0.36% WO 3 . Additionally, gold results up to 1.025 ppm Au, gallium results up to 49 ppm Ga, zinc results up to 12% Zn, and lead results up 3.81% Pb. The Company shortly will be undertaking detailed geological mapping of the most prospective areas to guide the next exploration steps which may include geophysical surveys and diamond drilling. BACKGROUND Pilot North is located approximately 15 km northwest of the Company's co-flagship Pilot Mountain project and shares the same road access. Pilot North comprises five distinct areas: Copper Head, Western Metals, Muller Mountain, Tungsten Valley and Jasper. The Company considers that these all represent genetically related tungsten-copper-polymetallic skarn mineralisation at the contacts of granitic intrusions with limestones of the Luning Formation, a similar geological setting to the deposits at Pilot Mountain. Following initial reconnaissance and staking of Pilot North, the Company's expert geological consultant, Dr Lawrence Carter, undertook detailed geological mapping and sampling across the Project to characterise the mineralisation and to develop strategies to advance Pilot North as a satellite to the Company's flagship Pilot Mountain project. From this fieldwork, 92 rock chip sampled were assayed at ALS USA Inc laboratories using the following analytical packages: ME-MS61 for multielement, Au-ICP21 for gold, ME-XRF15c for high grade WO 3 and Ag/Cu/Pb/Zn-OG62 for overlimit samples (see Table 1). Table 1. Summary of Rock Chip Sample Assay Results SAMPLE Au Ag Ag Cu Cu Pb Pb Ga Zn Zn WO3 Unit ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm % ppm ppm % % ALS Lab Method Au-ICP21 ME-MS61 Ag-OG62 ME-MS61 Cu-OG62 ME-MS61 Pb-OG62 ME-MS61 ME-MS61 Zn-OG62 ME-XRF15c LCCH01 0.13 8 3 23 25 LCCH02 52.90 2.58 12 31 336 LCCH03 81.20 4.01 4 23 1,990 LCCH04 55.20 3.34 4 13 1,450 LCCH05 3.13 1,840 3 17 188 LCCH06 115 2.29 155 11 554 LCCH07 86.10 2.56 5 12 1.17 LCCH08 2.61 754 8 17 420 LCCH09 0.45 141 13 32 373 LCCH10 30.70 5.56 251 12 1.15 LCCH11 1.03 97.00 2.80 4 24 578 LCCH12 0.05 12.05 3,910 3 24 182 LCCH13 0.01 5.45 1,860 207 18 648 LCCH14 201 14.65 2,850 2 1.30 LCCH15 708 7,970 3.81 17 2,880 LCCH16 231 2,080 6,260 17 3,060 0.19 LCCH17 538 658 3.19 18 9,210 0.59 LCCH18 0.05 48.50 2.27 130 24 236 LCCH19 3.46 188 209 16 89 LCCH20 2.33 1,120 48 16 161 LCCH21 0.61 5.30 13 1 733 LCCH22 1.22 6,020 19 34 141 LCCH23 0.44 7.22 7 14 442 LCCH24 13.50 2,320 8 15 46 LCCH25 1.85 918 10 18 47 LCCH26 2.94 624 84 29 170 LCCH27 0.75 601 11 18 31 LCJA01 41.00 123 1,520 14 46 LCJA02 0.30 58 16 17 6 LCJA03 1.04 65 19 6 11 LCJA04 0.21 41 14 1 28 LCJA05 4.38 1,055 8 2 981 LCMM01 0.01 0.93 429 3 20 384 LCMM02 4.44 7,180 5 16 753 LCMM03 1.26 1,205 5 11 291 LCMM04 0.01 4.05 2,290 13 19 179 LCMM05 0.76 286 5 20 73 LCMM06 6.22 1,140 11 21 68 LCMM07 0.00 1.62 1.76 4 31 346 0.14 LCMM08 0.19 172 4 34 23 LCMM09 24.50 1.87 4 10 1.36 LCMM10 0.81 857 6 22 633 LCMM11 0.10 319 6.78 1,530 7 2,080 0.14 LCMM12 1.24 222 11 18 336 LCMM13 1.81 463 18 14 118 LCMM14 0.26 89 13 16 139 LCMM15 0.35 143 13 13 116 LCMM16 5.59 1,405 27 16 306 LCMM17 0.12 79.90 2.08 457 3 4,590 0.11 LCMM18 2.77 670 73 17 1,665 LCMM19 59.00 3.05 691 12 1.57 LCMM20 59.80 1.29 78 7 2,360 LCMM21 0.00 8.35 1,470 231 2 1.03 LCMM22 84.90 9.21 102 14 12.00 0.46 LCMM23 496 6.70 1,920 3 4,660 LCMM24 215 8.86 31 7 9,990 0.19 LCMM25 6.59 1,450 47 22 250 LCMM26 284 6.92 39 8 1.61 LCMM27 2.43 2,530 21 18 1,375 LCMM28 37.80 2.95 84 32 1,265 LCMM29 0.40 155 3 46 233 LCMM30 133 2.99 688 36 6,560 0.36 LCTV01 0.49 248 32 18 167 0.24 LCTV02 2.32 791 23 50 209 LCTV03 30.90 8,120 986 34 534 0.19 LCTV04 3.69 1,290 243 10 551 LCTV05 24.50 351 1,810 9 335 0.27 LCTV06 14.15 1,770 14 16 101 LCTV07 0.48 354 15 16 64 LCWM01 276 4.51 1,275 35 2,880 LCWM02 7.19 3,220 32 44 358 LCWM03 25.10 3.09 9 16 1,875 LCWM04 0.07 132 6.89 31 12 1,120 LCWM05 0.61 395 4 12 62 LCWM06 0.01 33.80 2.48 23 10 1,085 LCWM07 0.01 6.81 6.27 3 6 1,955 LCWM08 19.30 4.12 3 20 6,890 LCWM09 0.34 730 1,030 3 1.52 LCWM10 0.04 0.80 7,620 6 18 3,270 LCWM11 0.18 68.50 668 8,030 2 980 LCWM12 0.53 14.55 304 1,705 2 234 LCWM13 0.13 71.60 131 2,460 1 209 LCWM14 0.53 94.40 1.06 3,840 1 284 PZMM01 91.20 10.60 21 10 2,700 PZMM02 0.64 361 22 24 75 PZMM03 0.91 740 8 28 85 PZMM04 0.16 65 12 18 83 PZMM05 0.19 49 6 22 100 PZMM06 0.11 23 10 19 73 PZMM07 0.05 24.20 3,740 7 27 241 0.36 PZMM08 25.10 3,900 7 27 257 0.40 HRWM0625 0.35 237 11 42 253

Table Notes : Summary of certificated assay results provided by accredited laboratory ALS USA Inc. ppm: parts per million, 10,000 ppm = 1% MEDIA Figure 1. Example of copper oxide rich garnet skarn outcropping on the Pilot North project. Figure 2. Example of historical mine workings on the Pilot North project targeting garnet skarns. Figure 3. Visible light and ultraviolet (UV) light view of copper oxide and scheelite rich skarn from the Muller Mountain area.

PROPERTY OWNERSHIP Guardian Metal holds a royalty free, 100% interest in the Pilot North Project, through its wholly-owned Nevada operating company, Golden Metal Resources LLC. COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as a Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal to provide technical support. References Company Announcement, Pilot North: Enlargement following Assay Results, dated 13 August 2025

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Forward Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Oliver Friesen (CEO)

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll Tel: +44 20 7213 0880 Shard Capital Partners LLP

Lead Broker

Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

