HIROSHIMA, Japan, Sept 29, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2025 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in August 2025 increased 4.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in August 2025]2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in August 2025 decreased 8.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in August 2025]II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in August 2025 decreased 0.5% year on year due to decreased sales of commercial vehicles. Mazda's market share was 4.0% (up 0.5 points year on year) in the registered vehicle segment, 2.1% in the micro-mini vehicle segment (down 0.1 points), and the total market share was 3.3% (up 0.3 points).[Domestic sales of key models in August 2025]Mazda's export volume in August 2025 decreased 7.6% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as North America.[Exports of key models in August 2025]Mazda's global sales volume in August 2025 decreased 8.3% year on year due to decreased sales in markets such as the USA and Europe.[Global sales of key models in August 2025]*1 Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).*2 Global production figures represent the total sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.*3 All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.Source: mazdaCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.