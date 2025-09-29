Western Australian government-owned utility Synergy has submitted plans to build a 2 GW hybrid renewable energy hub including up to 500 MW of solar and 500 MW of battery energy storage capacity alongside what would be the biggest wind farm in the state.From pv magazine USA State-owned gentailer Synergy is seeking planning approval for the 2 GW Tathra renewable energy project that is to combine up to 500 MW of solar alongside 1 GW of wind capacity and 500 MW of battery energy storage in Western Australia's mid-west region. The development application released for comment by the Shire of Carnamah ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...