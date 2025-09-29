BEESt announced that its new redox flow battery technology delivers 20 times the energy density of conventional vanadium flow storage systems. The battery is based on a zinc-polyiodide redox flow chemistry developed by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.US-based startup BEESt has launched a new redox flow battery technology that reportedly achieves 20 times higher energy density than conventional vandium redox flow energy storage systems. "Our battery is well-suited for solar and other renewable projects because it provides extended-duration storage without degradation, enabling round-the-clock ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...