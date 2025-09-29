DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (US37 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Sep-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 111.6937 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 868111 CODE: US37 LN ISIN: LU1407888996 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US37 LN LEI Code: 5493003YV4FCQGUGY035 Sequence No.: 403492 EQS News ID: 2204948 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

