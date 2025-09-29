Refine Group AB: Refine Group strengthens the company with key recruitment - Jonas Wallentin appointed CEO of Awelin and Heep

Refine Group AB (publ) ("Refine" or the "Company") today announces that Jonas Wallentin has been appointed as the new CEO of its subsidiaries Awelin AB ("Awelin") and Heep Agency AB ("Heep"). Jonas Wallentin brings extensive leadership experience from fast-growing companies within digital marketing and sales.

Jonas Wallentin has over 15 years of strategic experience in digital marketing, sales, and e-commerce. He has held several senior positions at Google and Curamando (which was later integrated into the Eidra Group, owned by Altor), where he worked with growth and business development initiatives.

Awelin is a digital agency specializing in performance marketing, e-commerce, and growth strategies. The agency offers services including SEM, SEO, paid social, e-commerce optimization, and strategic advisory. Heep also provides specialist services in digital marketing and sales strategies, but with a strong focus on the B2B segment. Both companies are part of Refine Group's portfolio of digital commerce assets, forming an integral part of the company's full-service offering in digital sales and marketing.

With his solid background and deep understanding of both operational and strategic aspects of digital marketing, Jonas' mission is to lead Awelin and Heep into an expansive phase - strengthening the service offering, enhancing customer value, and driving continued growth as the companies enter their next stage of maturity.

"I am both proud and excited to be entrusted with leading Awelin and Heep. The companies are in a highly dynamic position, where data-driven insights and AI-based solutions are playing an increasingly important role in our clients' growth. Together with the talented team, I look forward to taking Awelin and Heep to the next level and establishing us as a fast-growing and leading player in the Nordic market," says Jonas Wallentin, CEO of Awelin and Heep.

David Wallinder, CEO, Refine Group AB (publ)

Phone: +46 73 525 08 45

Email: ir@refinegroup.com

About Refine Group

Refine is an owner of assets within digital commerce. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Eminova Fondkommission AB (phone: +46 (0)8-684 211 10, email: adviser@eminova.se) is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please visit www.refinegroup.com.