Ework Group AB: Daniel Almgren appointed CEO and Group President of Ework Group

Ework Group AB (publ) has appointed Daniel Almgren as its Chief Executive Officer and Group President. He will assume the role on November 3, 2025.

Daniel most recently served as CEO of the health and wellness chain Medley and has a background in advanced service delivery, consulting experience from McKinsey & Co, as well as a past as a member of the Swedish national athletics team.

"It is with humility and great enthusiasm that I take on the role of CEO. Ework Group is a strong and important force in the ongoing transformation of the labor market, not least driven by the changes brought about by AI. I look forward to leading Ework in helping even more companies think strategically and long-term about workforce management in order to strengthen their competitiveness," says Daniel Almgren.

"We are pleased to welcome Daniel to Ework. He has a proven leadership, having turned a company into the most profitable in its industry. He is well equipped to drive Ework's growth journey forward and bring us closer to our goal of becoming Europe's leading partner in Total Talent Solutions," says Staffan Salén, Chairman of the Board of Ework Group.

Karin Schreil will remain at the company's disposal until the end of the year.

For further information, please contact:

Staffan Salén, Chairman of the Board

Tel: +46 70 531 01 11

This information is information that Ework Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Directive MAR. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, at 08:55 a.m. (CEST) on September 29, 2025.