Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIL5 LN) Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Sep-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.6383 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20941689 CODE: GIL5 LN ISIN: LU1439943090 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN LEI Code: 549300S7DRSBB5F6AQ73 Sequence No.: 403513 EQS News ID: 2204992 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 29, 2025 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)