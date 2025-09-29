The first hybrid power project belonging to Danish renewables developer European Energy is a 39.3 MW solar array tied to a 49.6 MW wind facility in southern Sweden.Danish renewables developer European Energy has inaugurated a solar and wind hybrid park in Sweden. Located in the Kronoberg county of southern Sweden, the site features a 39.3 MW solar array alongside eight wind turbines with a power capacity of 49.6 MW. The project is European Energy's first hybrid park and took four years to construct. It has an annual production capacity estimated at around 126 GWh, equivalent to the yearly electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...