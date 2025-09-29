An international team of researchers led by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has fabricated a triple junction perovskite-perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell that achieved a world record efficiency for this cell architecture. The device incorporates stabilized perovskites that ensure improved performance and stability.Researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have fabricated a triple-junction perovskite-perovskite-silicon tandem cell with stabilized perovskite layers that achieved a power conversion efficiency of 28.7% on a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...