DNA Payments has unveiled its latest-generation Mini-POS solution, the PAX A6650 a UK-first. The new device is designed specifically to handle the high demands and fast pace of the hospitality, restaurant, and retail sectors.

The PAX A6650 combines a payment terminal with the computing power of a top-of-the-range smartphone. This gives retailers, restaurant groups and technology providers the flexibility to run their own Apps on the device, alongside DNA Payments' axept PRO payments platform. The A6650 features a durable, waterproof design, reliable connectivity, and a compact profile, making it ideal for the most demanding environments, such as busy restaurants or on-the-go businesses.

Its long battery life also means that it can last much longer than legacy devices, allowing businesses to stay up and running for entire shifts without needing to recharge, all helping improve operational efficiency during the most demanding, peak-time service levels.

Nurlan Zhagiparov, Co-founder of DNA Payments, said: "For payments to work well in busy environments, merchants need hardware they can rely on and a software layer that runs across their entire estate. By bringing our axept PRO software to the new A6650, we're able to deliver the hospitality sector a payment solution that is fast, durable and easy to use due to its mobile and small size."

Colin Neil, CEO at DNA Payments, adds: "If there's one thing we hear time and again from restauranteurs, it's that they require a payment terminal that can withstand the toughest of service conditions and environments, without compromising operational efficiency.

"The A6650 answered all of these needs, and more, and that's why we're delighted to have piloted it recently with our partner Mission Mars, where it's been well received for having a solid, compact build that stays connected during their busiest service times and can handle everything else that's thrown its way."

DNA Payments is a leading independent, full-service omnichannel payments provider, offering a wide range of payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and customer service, DNA Payments empowers businesses to accept payments seamlessly across all channels.

