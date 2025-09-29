Milbank LLP To Host Call for Unsecured Bondholders of Braskem S.A.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milbank LLP has been analyzing recent developments implicating unsecured creditors of Braskem S.A., including the company's announcement that it has engaged financial and legal advisors to support the company in evaluating economic and financial alternatives to optimize its capital structure. Given its extensive familiarity with Braskem's bank and bond financings, capital structure, and industry, as well as its substantial experience in Brazilian restructurings and local presence in São Paulo, Milbank will be hosting a call on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 12 p.m. EST with holders of unsecured bonds issued by subsidiaries of Braskem S.A. and guaranteed by Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK; B3:BRKM3, BRKM5, BRKM6; LATIBEX:XBRK) to discuss recent events and implications for unsecured creditors.

If you are interested in attending the call or would like more information, please email braskem@milbank.com as soon as possible and include your holdings of Braskem's unsecured bonds, by issuance. Individual holdings will be kept confidential by Milbank and will not be disclosed.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. To learn more about Milbank, please visit www.milbank.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826241/Milbank_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milbank-llp-to-host-call-for-unsecured-bondholders-of-braskem-sa-302569060.html