Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
29.09.2025 10:12 Uhr
Sunway University: United Nations Rock the Goals in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the United Nations (UN), Sunway University organised the Rock the Goals 2025 celebration to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the launch of UN 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) in 2015. The event brought together almost 1,500 students, staff, and guests alongside distinguished dignitaries from UN, UNICEF, European Union, World Health Organization, and ambassadors from all over the globe.

Distinguished guests and ambassadors on stage with the 17 SDG flags to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the launch of UN SDGs.

The night, emceed by RD, famous radio host on Malaysia's MIX radio station, featured electrifying performances by popular Malaysian artists including Malaysia's most inspiring neurodivergent band Zimi'J, multi-award-winning artist Uriah See, before concluding with a high-energy finale by DJ Blink, the acclaimed electronic artist, that had the entire crowd on their feet.

A key highlight of the evening was the Rock the Goal Adaptive Fashion Show, inspired by the spirit of punk rock to showcase fashion as a force for inclusivity and sustainability. The runway featured individuals from diverse backgrounds, all dressed in sustainable fabric creations by Sunway Fashion Design and Technology students.

The celebration also featured video messages of support from world-leading organisations, including the world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, who sent a personal message all the way from London, congratulating Sunway University on its remarkable efforts in advancing the SDGs, quoting "Sunway, you really are a Campus With A Conscience."

United Nations Malaysia Resident Coordinator a.i., Robert Gass said, "To all the young people here, you are the heartbeat of this movement. 10 years ago, the world united over the 17 SDGs, but these goals need more than governments and United Nations, they need your ideas, your courage, and your action. Music inspires, unites and reminds us that change is possible. Every action, big or small, brings us closer to the world we want. Together, we can achieve the SDGs and let's keep rocking the goals."

President and Vice Chancellor of Sunway University, Professor Sibrandes Poppema added, "We were honoured to host this landmark celebration in partnership with the United Nations. The energy and passion of our students and community reflected Sunway's commitment to sustainability and inclusivity. Rock the Goals 2025 truly showed how education can inspire action and nurture a generation ready to achieve the SDGs."

Rock the Goals 2025 was hailed as a credit to Malaysia, amplifying the nation's commitment to sustainability on the global stage.

The Rock the Goals 2025 celebration brought together youths to embrace and celebrate the spirit of sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784148/Photo_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784151/Photo_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/united-nations-rock-the-goals-in-malaysia-302569286.html

