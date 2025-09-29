VeriPark Named to 2025 IDC Fintech Rankings Top 100

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriPark, a global solution provider focused on the Financial Services Industry (FSI), announced it has been named to the 2025 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100, an elite list of global technology companies serving financial services and FinTech organizations.

"IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for 23 years, providing a list of the largest 150 financial technology providers in the world," says Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. "The companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep financial services at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences, technologies and platforms across banking, capital markets and insurance."

"The future of financial services will be defined by how well institutions turn technology into trust," says Michel Diab, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, VeriPark. "At VeriPark, we are enabling banks and financial institutions to build deeper relationships, anticipate customer needs, and create value that lasts. Being named to the IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 reinforces our mission to shape a financial ecosystem where innovation and customer experience move hand in hand."

The Fortune 500-style ranking evaluates providers by revenue from financial institutions for hardware, software and services. IDC forecasts worldwide financial services IT spending to reach $775 billion (USD) by 2028.

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available here: https://www.idc.com/research/industry/fintech-rankings.

About VeriPark (https://www.veripark.com)

VeriPark is a global solutions provider enabling financial institutions to become digital leaders by placing Customer Experience at the core of digital transformation. With an exclusive focus on FSI, VeriPark's AI-Powered Customer Experience Suite delivers world-class customer journeys on digital and assisted channels. Our unified platform connects data, orchestrates intelligent journeys, and embeds real-time decisioning into every interaction. From Omni-Channel Delivery, and Customer Engagement to Branch Automation and Loan Origination, our solutions help financial institutions accelerate digital transformation, increase productivity, and achieve tangible business outcomes.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a rapidly growing presence across Europe, North America (Canada & United States), Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, VeriPark partners with leading financial institutions to drive customer acquisition, retention, and cross-sell opportunities. Our 5 global offshore development centers, including hubs in Canada, Bulgaria, and India enable us to scale innovation quickly and deliver proven, secure, and scalable solutions.

