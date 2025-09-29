Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a global leader in optical and photonic technology, today announced several live technology and product demonstrations at ECOC, the European Conference on Optical Communications, reinforcing the company's focus on enabling AI-driven data centers and the world's largest communications networks. Visit Lumentum's stand C2421 at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark from September 29 October 1.

Lumentum's cutting-edge photonics and laser chip technologies drive the backbone of global network infrastructure. From optical transceivers within data centers to DCI links, long-haul transmission systems, subsea cables, and edge networks, our solutions deliver the scalability, ultra-fast connectivity, and reliability required to support today's most demanding applications.

During the exhibition, Lumentum will showcase multiple live demonstrations:

ELSFP Transceivers for CPO Architectures

Lumentum is showcasing its development of external laser source (ELS) modules in the ELSFP pluggable form factor, designed to advance co-packaged optics (CPO) architectures in high-bandwidth environments such as hyperscale data centers and AI clusters. The demonstration highlights pluggable modules incorporating Lumentum's ultra-high-power (UHP) 1310 nm lasers, enabling next-generation switches and AI processors with integrated optical connectivity. By separating the laser source from the optical engine and placing it at the system faceplate, these modules improve thermal management and reliability, while their design enhances serviceability and modularity.

The ELSFP form factor provides higher system density, lower thermal loads, and improved lifetime performance, all while maintaining standards compliance. This product is expected to be sampling in calendar Q1 2026.

1.6T DR8 TRO OSFP Transceiver for Cloud and AI Applications

Lumentum is also demonstrating its 1.6T DR8 TRO OSFP pluggable transceiver module, which provides 8x200 Gbps data connectivity over 500 meters of single-mode fiber optics targeting hyperscale Cloud and AI applications. Its TRO or "Transmit-Retimed Optical" design offers a significantly lower power dissipation compared to a Fully Retimed Optical (FRO) transceiver module. The product leverages internal Lumentum manufacturing and components and is currently ramping into volume production.

Extended C+L Ultrawideband Nano-iTLA Now Sampling

In addition, Lumentum is sampling its ultrawideband narrow-linewidth InP nano-iTLA. This new laser assembly provides full tunability across more than 12.4 THz, covering both the extended C- and L- bands making it ideally suited to support the increased bandwidth demand driven by AI data centers, data center interconnects (DCI), metro, and long-haul networks. Building on Lumentum's proven, world-class external cavity laser (ECL) technology, the ultrawideband nano-iTLA is delivered in the same compact, industry-leading form factor as existing solutions, with a single wideband tunable laser. It offers best-in-class narrow-linewidth performance, enabling superior signal integrity and system reach. Initial units have been delivered to key customers for evaluation in next-generation optical networks.

"As AI and Cloud workloads accelerate at an unprecedented pace, the need for faster, more scalable optical solutions has never been greater," said Rafik Ward, chief strategy and marketing officer at Lumentum. "With our latest innovations, Lumentum is shaping the future of network infrastructure and empowering customers to build the data centers and AI networks of tomorrow."

