Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
29.09.2025 10:30 Uhr
Singapore's Naumi Hotels Makes Middle East Debut

The Singapore-based boutique hotel portfolio opens its first property in the region with the acquisition of a 237-key hotel in Barsha Heights, Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its bold spaces and unscripted service, Naumi Hotels brings its signature hospitality experience to Dubai. Now open, the hotel was recently acquired by Naumi Group and advised by SunStar Capital, the family-owned wealth management and asset company founded by Executive Chairman Surya Jhunjhnuwala, and is operated by Naumi Hotels, led by Group CEO Gaurang Jhunjhnuwala.

Naumi Hotel Dubai Facade

Gaurang Jhunjhnuwala, Group CEO of Naumi Group, shared: "Following Naumi Hotels' success in the Asia-Pacific region, extending the experience to the Middle East felt like a natural next step. For us, Dubai represents the epicentre of the region's thriving hospitality market and a symbol of innovation, where the world's leading brands and most discerning travellers come together. We are excited to make our mark on the region and on a city that so closely mirrors our ambition, creative energy, and ever-evolving vision for hospitality."

Established in Singapore in 2007, Naumi Hotels has built a dynamic portfolio, with eight properties spanning key cities in Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, and now the UAE.

Each unique destination features cutting-edge design and unscripted service, creating hotels with personality. At the group's core is a philosophy of bespoke, heartfelt hospitality, redefining stays for the modern traveller into something extraordinary.

Naumi Hotel Dubai is steps from Dubai Internet City Metro, 10 minutes from Mall of the Emirates, and 15 minutes from The Palm. The property is set to undergo a transformation, unveiling a bold new visual identity with whimsical spaces, imaginative micro-experiences, and signature brand touchpoints.

With 237 rooms and suites, two restaurants, a spa, rooftop pool, fitness centre, and meeting facilities, expect stylish interiors, curated art, and intuitive service that exceeds expectations.

Paul Stocker, Group Chief Operating Officer of Naumi Group, added, "With every new property, we aim to push the boundaries of boutique hospitality. In Dubai, we've found the ideal canvas to express our playful sophistication and bring unexpected moments to life. The hotel will capture the spirit of the city while staying true to Naumi Hotels' experiential, artful approach to every stay."

Naumi Hotel Dubai signals the beginning of a wider expansion strategy across the Middle East, shaping a new rhythm for hospitality in the region.

To learn more, visit www.naumihotels.com/naumi-hotel-dubai.

Press Kit: Link

Media Contact:
Dhara Bhatia
dhara@Katchthis.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783161/Naumi_Hotel_Dubai_Facade.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/singapores-naumi-hotels-makes-middle-east-debut-302569313.html

