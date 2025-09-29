Anzeige
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
PR Newswire
29.09.2025
Shandong Linglong Tyre Co., Ltd.: Linglong Tire's 50th Anniversary Celebration Kicks Off in London

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the first stop of Linglong's 50th-anniversary celebration was grandly held in London, UK. Nearly 200 distributors from Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and other regions around the world gathered to witness this historic moment.

Mr. Wang Feng in his celebratory speech

"Over the past five decades, we have grown from a local enterprise into a multinational corporation with seven production bases worldwide. This is not only a pride for Linglong but also a solid step forward in contributing to the global mobility ecosystem," said Wang Feng, Chairman of Linglong Tire, in his celebratory speech.

Subsequently, Mr. Wang reviewed the company's journey from its inception to becoming a leading player in the global tire industry in the Linglong Tire 50th Anniversary Special Report. Additionally, Mr. Xu Yongchao, Vice President of Linglong Tire, elaborated on the company's global layout and performance progress in major global markets. Andreas, the Technical Director of Linglong Germany, introduced the company's innovations in tire R&D and future product plans.

Throughout its 50-year development, Linglong has always believed that win-win cooperation is the cornerstone of sustainable growth. During the celebration, the company presented four categories of awards to global channel partners, honoring those who have fought alongside Linglong and explored markets together.

Mr. Wang stated, "Linglong Tire's journey would not have been possible without the strong support of our partners. You are Linglong's most valuable asset." Numerous distributor representatives took the stage to receive awards and share stories of growing alongside Linglong. Many guests noted that Linglong not only provides high-quality products but also emphasizes co-creating value with partners.

As a highlight of the celebration, Linglong invited its partners to watch the Chelsea vs. Brighton match, conveying the brand's values through the universal language of sports. The passion and dedication on the field mirrored Linglong's five-decade journey of striving for excellence.On the sidelines of the field, Linglong's brand logos shone alongside Chelsea's exciting match. This was not only a deep integration of the brand into the scene but also a strategic move for Linglong to achieve value resonance with top international IPs.

From "manufacturing" to "smart manufacturing," Linglong will continue to increase investment in R&D and innovation, embedding safety, sustainability, and intelligence into its product DNA. From "local" to "global," the company will deepen its international operations, showcasing the strength of Chinese brands on the world stage!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784233/news_photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/linglong-tires-50th-anniversary-celebration-kicks-off-in-london-302569336.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
