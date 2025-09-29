A report from the American Clean Power Association (ACP) and Wood Mackenzie indicates the utility-scale energy storage sector added 4.9 GW in the April-to-June quarter, representing 63% year-on-year growth, while residential storage increased by 608 MW.From ESS News The United States had a record quarter for battery energy storage deployment from April to June, adding 5.6 GW of installations, according to a report released by the ACP and Wood Mackenzie. Utility-scale storage led the way, adding 4.9 GW in the quarter and growing 62% year-over-year. This is enough to power 3.7 million US homes during ...

