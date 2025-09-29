A pioneering new insurtech solution, launched today at the UK Mortgage Finance Conference in London, promises to significantly accelerate property deals for buyers, sellers and lenders alike with on-demand, data-driven title insurance policies generated in seconds.

Incept is a revolutionary, algorithm-driven underwriting platform that delivers all-risks title insurance policies in real time based on a live data feed sourced directly from the Land Registry.

Designed primarily to be used by mortgage and bridging lenders, real estate funds, auction houses and funders of renewable energy projects, Incept harnesses the latest in data automation technology to enable real estate transactions to "begin better."

With more speed, less cost and reduced risk, Incept puts the power of title insurance in the user's hands, eliminating inefficient manual processes, minimising the title due diligence burden, and slashing transaction timescales.

Incept seamlessly extracts property title data to instantly generate a policy, whether for single properties or entire portfolios of real estate assets. The result is faster, less costly, and easier to complete than standard title diligence, saving both time and money when it comes to getting property deals done.

Incept's title insurance policies are underwritten by two leading A-rated risk management solutions providers.

Reema Mannah, CEO and founder of Incept, said:

"Title due diligence can be a significant burden on the real estate transaction process, often resulting in unnecessary delays and extended timescales. But with Incept, these obstacles are a thing of the past. Incept has been designed and built by experts in real estate underwriting to accelerate property deals. We've harnessed pioneering innovations in data technology to put the power of title insurance in your hands. Major players across the transaction lifecycle can now move faster, cut costs, and better manage their risks."

More information on Incept and its solution can be found at www.inceptonline.co.uk.

