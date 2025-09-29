Showcasing 224G XLR SerDes, 1.6T Multi-Standard I/O Chiplets, 36G UCIe D2D IP Subsystem, and 800G/1.6T PAM4 Coherent-lite DSPs.

Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world's technology infrastructure, will showcase the latest advances in AI and connectivity IP at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2025

Taking place this year at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark, ECOC is Europe's leading optical communications conference, bringing together experts from academia, research, and industry. Building on the company's previously announced DSP launch at OFC, Alphawave Semi continues to expand its leadership in high-performance connectivity. Its comprehensive portfolio enables high-speed communications across both electrical and optical channels, extending distances of up to 20 km. This innovation is underpinned by Alphawave Semi's cutting-edge PAM4 SerDes, the differentiated WidEye DSP technology and EyeQ advanced diagnostics technology-all designed to address the scale and performance demands of hyperscalers deploying accelerated AI compute infrastructure.

At the event, Alphawave Semi will also showcase a broad range of solutions, including:

Cu-Wave PAM4 DSP for Active Electrical Cables (AEC)

Together, these solutions highlight Alphawave Semi's commitment to delivering silicon-proven, production-ready technologies that enable the next generation of AI, cloud, and high-performance computing platforms.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with the Alphawave Semi team to learn more about the company's latest innovations, including:

224G PAM4 Electrical SerDes

224G XLR IP subsystem solutions unlocking the next generation of high-speed connectivity.

Silicon-ready chiplet technologies for PCIe and Ethernet, featured in the multi-vendor interoperability demonstration at 112G.

Demonstrating breakthrough 36Gbps UCIe IP Subsystem on TSMC 3nm. Live D2D traffic at 36 Gbps unidirectional per lane. Enabled for 64 Gbps and supporting emerging D2D use-cases, including optical I/O chiplets.

Demonstrating interoperability over optics with a Test Measurement Golden Reference Link Partner.

Demonstrations on 224G, Optical-Aware PCIe, and Ethernet chiplets, showcasing robust technology deployments for AI architectures at OIF and Ethernet Alliance interoperability booths.

For more information on Alphawave Semi's Connectivity Products Group visit awavesemi.com/connectivity-products.

Click this link to download the accompanying image.

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.

Alphawave Semi and the Alphawave Semi logo are trademarks of Alphawave IP Group plc. All rights reserved.

