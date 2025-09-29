IceWhale Technology Limited: IceWhale Launches ZimaOS 1.5: Simplified, Focused, and Open NAS Operating System for Homes, SMBs, and Tech Enthusiasts

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IceWhale Technology, the team behind CasaOS and Zima hardware (ZimaBoard, ZimaBlade, ZimaCube), today announced ZimaOS 1.5, the latest version of its NAS operating system. Built on the principles of Simplified, Focused, and Open, ZimaOS 1.5 provides an intuitive, efficient, and flexible data management platform for households, small-to-medium businesses, and tech enthusiasts worldwide.

Developed with feedback from nearly 43,000 community members, ZimaOS 1.5 addresses the complexity of traditional NAS systems by unifying scattered drives, accounts, and interfaces under one consistent design language. Launched as a beta in late 2023, it has already surpassed 1M downloads, reflecting strong global interest in simplified and effective NAS solutions.

Key Features:

Simplified - Intuitive Storage Management: Setting up RAID is as easy as inserting drives and clicking through a few steps, yet users can still access detailed configurations. The optimized file manager significantly improves transfer speeds, previews, and document/video handling. ZimaOS integrates all storage - local drives, LAN shares, and cloud services like Google Drive or Dropbox - and supports automated migration between services, eliminating manual operations.

Setting up RAID is as easy as inserting drives and clicking through a few steps, yet users can still access detailed configurations. The optimized file manager significantly improves transfer speeds, previews, and document/video handling. ZimaOS integrates all storage - local drives, LAN shares, and cloud services like Google Drive or Dropbox - and supports automated migration between services, eliminating manual operations. Focused - Data Management at the Core: ZimaOS unifies data scattered across devices and clouds without unnecessary complexity. The Zima Client mobile app (iOS & Android) enables secure, point-to-point access from any device, ensuring seamless remote management across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

ZimaOS unifies data scattered across devices and clouds without unnecessary complexity. The Zima Client mobile app (iOS & Android) enables secure, point-to-point access from any device, ensuring seamless remote management across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Open - Choice and Community-Driven Innovation: ZimaOS supports all x86-64 hardware, from custom servers to Zima devices or mini PCs, and includes GPU/iSCSI card support through ongoing driver updates. Following CasaOS's open-source philosophy, each version is iteratively improved with community feedback collected via Discord, forums, and YouTube/X/FaceBook. The community-built App Center hosts 800+ Dockerized applications - media servers, game servers, smart home tools, network utilities, and private knowledge bases - and continues to grow.

Private & Secure by Design

At its core, NAS is a private, secure digital space. ZimaOS ensures account sovereignty, generating identity entirely locally without requiring email or phone numbers, allowing fully offline operation. From version 0.1, ZimaOS stands against tracking and analysis. It seamlessly integrates into daily life, personal memories, creative projects, and smart home setups - protecting your data and privacy at every step.

In today's AI- and data-driven world, ZimaOS 1.5 offers a completely different approach from the cloud computing giants: your device, your rights. It empowers personal NAS users to manage their data efficiently and securely, transforming the NAS into a new hub for collaboration, creativity, and exploration.

Try ZimaOS 1.5 now: https://bit.ly/427mTaP

Watch ZimaOS 1.5 video: https://bit.ly/46r29xb

