From Start-up to Global Scale-Up: Holafly Crosses the $500M Mark

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holafly, the global eSIM pioneer, today announced it has surpassed $500 million in cumulative revenues since the pandemic, a milestone that captures its remarkable evolution from a start-up to a thriving scale-up shaping the future of travel technology.

Holafly was born in 2017 and from the start, the company stayed true to its mission: giving travelers peace of mind with unlimited data and freeing them from the hidden costs of roaming. That vision quickly resonated worldwide and what started as a simple idea has grown into a scale-up that now has sold more than 15 million of eSIMs across 200 destinations.

The financial leap speaks for itself. In 2024, Holafly generated approximately $200 million in revenue and is on track to maintain strong momentum this year. Since 2020, the company has surpassed the half-billion-dollar threshold, cementing its position among the fastest-growing travel tech players worldwide. With industry analysts projecting the global eSIM market to grow at a compound annual rate of 31.8% through 2030.

Holafly stands apart by putting simplicity and user trust at the center. Unlike providers who sell rigid gigabyte bundles, Holafly's unlimited data plans allow travelers to stop worrying about consumption and focus on their journey. Installation takes minutes, the eSIM connects instantly to the best local operator, and customer support is available 24/7 in 18 languages.

"Crossing the $500 million mark is a milestone that speaks to the scale of the opportunity ahead," said Pedro Maiquez, co-founder of Holafly. "We went from an idea in the middle of Thailand to a scale-up reshaping the way people travel. And yet, we see this milestone not as the finish line, but as the beginning of a much larger journey. Our ambition is to become the preferred choice for every traveler worldwide."

The company's rise has been fueled by macro shifts: the rebound of global tourism, the mainstream adoption of remote work, and the transition to eSIM-only devices such as Apple's iPhones and Google's Pixel line. For today's traveler, being able to stay online is no longer optional, it is as vital as accommodation and safety.

Looking ahead, the company is reinforcing its presence in English-speaking markets while expanding its senior leadership team. In 2024, Holafly welcomed Allan Kenedy, former Eir Ireland executive, as Chief Financial Officer, and Melanie O'Bernie, previously with Three Ireland, as Head of Legal. Additional senior hires are expected in the coming months as the company continues to strengthen its foundations for global growth.

