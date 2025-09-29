The Italian manufacturer said that its new monobloc propane heat pump can produce hot water at temperatures of up to 70 C, with a coefficient of performance of up to 5.31.Italian heat pump producer Clivet has introduced a new residential heat pump system designed for domestic hot water production. The Aqua F series is available in three versions, with storage capacities of 100 L, 190 L, and 300 L. Up to eight units can be cascaded to meet even the highest hot water demand, the company said in a statement. The system uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and incorporates an electronic anode as ...

